Godrej Group lauds the power of cooking in new campaign for Diwali

The Godrej Group today launched its latest campaign ‘#CookingGoodness’ together that celebrates the Diwali festive season by showcasing the power of cooking to bring families together.

Cooking transcends generations and builds bonds. When families cook together it’s not just about the food, but instead about sharing an experience. It is a shared journey, starting with deciding what to eat, to preparing ingredients to experimenting and finally putting a dish together. When you cook you aren’t just whipping up food but making memories.

It has become all the more so since the COVID-19 pandemic, as families, locked down together, have not only preferred eating healthy home-cooked food but also sought out bonding experiences.

Diwali is a time of togetherness and the campaign, conceptualised by the Corporate Brand and Communications Team of Godrej and Creativeland Asia, highlights how cooking can be fun, easy, less time-consuming and at the same time deepen familial relationships when done together.

Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Group said, “The digital campaign #CookingGoodness togetheris a celebration of family time. What better time to celebrate our loved ones than the Diwali festive season? Food, as something that transcends cultures and generations, has always brought people together. The campaign highlights how Godrej products are designed incorporating that spirit of togetherness married to convenience."

Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia, said, “We all know that food is the greatest glue of society. And what truly amazed us is the number of Godrej brands we use in our kitchens every single day. Starting with the kitchen itself and all the way to ingredients and right up to the dishwasher. This film is a celebration of all things food made by Godrej, and how the numerous brands of Godrej are helping cook goodness in millions of Indian kitchens every single day.”

