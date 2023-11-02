Godrej Ezee celebrates the spirit of care in winter TVC campaign
The TV campaign has been conceptualized by Lightbox, the in-house creative studio of GCPL
Listen to This Article
As winter season sets in, Godrej Ezee has released a heartwarming TV campaign conceptualized by Lightbox, the in-house creative studio of GCPL. Winters are a time of togetherness and care. And it’s also a time when people collectively become more generous – with our love and hearts. The new TVC artfully conveys a heartfelt warmth and a profound sense of togetherness, celebrating the spirit of care.
Commenting on the campaign, Shekhar Saurabh, Category Head – Homecare, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said, "Woolens don't just provide physical warmth; they envelop us in a comforting embrace, shielding us from the winter's chill with their gentle softness. To ensure these garments endure, consumers seek that extra care without compromising their delicate woollen fibers. With our latest campaign, we aim to reiterate Ezee's position as a specialized liquid detergent brand dedicated to preserving delicate woollen fabrics and preventing pilling in woollen garments.”
In a picturesque snowy setting, the TVC shows a young boy, clad in a cozy woollen sweater, stumbles upon a trembling puppy. Acting swiftly, he shelters the pup within his garment and heads home. His mother, intrigued by the unexpected bundle, is met with her son's hopeful gaze, expressing a wish to adopt the shivering companion. Regrettably, the mother gently imparts their inability to do so, leaving the boy visibly crestfallen. The narrative takes a poignant turn as the mother tenderly washes the very sweater her child wore while bringing the puppy home. In that moment, she recognizes the solace it offered both her son and the puppy, resonating with the care and warmth that Ezee imparts to woollens. The commercial culminates with a poignant message, emphasizing the significance of preserving such cherished care and warmth in woollens with Godrej Ezee.
Speaking on the films’ creative thought, Shalini Avadhani, Lead Creative Strategist, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said, “Godrej Ezee has always been known for its gentle cleaning and care of woollen garments. In this new campaign, we use a sweater as a symbol of warmth and care, routing it through the innocence of a boy and goodness that he has to offer. The sweater isn’t just a garment – it weaves in itself the most potent of all emotions – love. And through, we highlight how a woollen garment – that’s delicate yet holds so much love is given that extra dose of care with Ezee.”
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Shubman Gill & Shreyas Iyer in Gillette's new campaign
The two have starred in the brand's 'Get a chance to play with the stars' digital film
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 5:30 PM | 2 min read
Listen to This Article
Gillette Mach3 and Fuzion5 have come up with a campaign titled ‘Play With The Stars’ which is an opportunity for select consumers to get a chance to meet their cricketing idols and play a game with them on purchase of Gillette’s Cricket edition pack. “Get a chance to play with the stars” is a digital film that bridges the gap between the fans and their favourite cricketers via this once-in-a-lifetime chance provided by the brand.
“Whatever we do is designed keeping the consumer at the core. In India, cricket is followed with utmost passion and vigour. We therefore found it imperative to bring consumers to the sport they love the most through our brand. Shreyas and Shubman are at the top of their game currently and this is Gillette’s one of opportunity to all the cricket fanatics out there to come and fulfil their dream of playing with the stars” says, Abhishek Desai, Vice President - ISC Grooming and Brand Operations.
The film shows a man watching cricket on his phone while shaving. The scene focuses on Shubman Gill batting and the man giving him batting tips like all of us do when our favourite player is on field. That is when Shubman enters the scene and challenges the man to prove his batting skills via a game of cricket. The film ends with a call to action to all the fans out there to buy the Mach3 or Fusion5 cricket edition pack and join the stars for a game of cricket.
Gillette and Cricket have been synonymous for a long time now right from onboarding legends like Sachin Tendulkar to leveraging the current superstars like Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill the brand aims to delight the consumers via such special initiatives.
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Emiway Bantai urges kids to become 'handwash legends' in new Savlon ad
The rapper has teamed up with the children of The Dharavi Dream Project to encourage handwashing among young Indians
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 4:42 PM | 4 min read
Listen to This Article
In a unique move to make washing hands more relevant and a cool thing to do with youngsters, Savlon Swasth India Mission has brought together the talented children of The Dharavi Dream Project and popular rap artist Emiway Bantai to present ‘Haath Dhona Cool Hai’ - an anthem that taps into hip hop culture to encourage hand hygiene amongst young India.
Savlon Swasth India Mission, in its first collaboration with The Dharavi Dream Project, engages and empowers their children as community change ambassadors to further establish that washing hands is a universal practice to prevent the spread of diseases. The Dharavi Dream Project After School of Hip-Hop, a non-profit organisation based in Mumbai, through various educational programmes, mentorships and community engagement, supports children living in Dharavi, Mumbai. Today, Dharavi is known for its culturally vibrant hip hop talent. The popularity of the genre grew as it became the voice of everyday life.
In line with Savlon Swasth India’s Mission to make the message of handwashing not only informative but also engaging and appealing to the youth, Savlon Swasth India Mission maneuvers the signature Hip Hop hand rub gesture, prevalent and synonymous to rap artists worldwide, into a symbol to promote hand hygiene. The campaign ‘Haath Dhona Cool Hai’ converts this simple yet significant cultural nuance of hip hop, into a cool promotion that not only encourages youngsters to more readily adopt the ritual of hand hygiene but also helps redefine the mundane task as an engaging and cool thing to do.
Emiway Bantai, popularly known as the King of the Streets, has written and composed the Handwash Anthem for Savlon Swasth India Mission. He gained widespread recognition for his unique style and catchy lyrics. His raw, authentic style has helped build a dedicated fanbase in India.
As Savlon Swasth India Mission immerses its innovative communication in the cultural reality of the youth of today, watch and groove to Haath Dhona Cool Hai, the latest track by Emiway Bantai and The Dharavi Dream Project.
Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, stated, "Handwashing plays a pivotal role in maintaining overall health. ITC’s Savlon Swasth India Mission has been at the forefront of inculcating hand hygiene as a habit and continues to innovate with its communication and product ideas to enable this change. With the anthem Haath Dhona Coo Hai, Savlon Swasth India Mission taps into the cultural truth of the youth of today to make the simple but predominant style of the hand rub by rap stars worldwide, an interesting and relatable symbol of washing hands. It is indeed a unique idea that makes washing hands a cool ritual.”
Iconic rap star, Emiway Bantai adds, "This is genius! I never thought once that the rap style of rubbing hands could mean so much more. I’m excited about this collaboration with Savlon Swasth India Mission as it has done the unthinkable and I can state with full confidence that once you have seen it you will always connect it back to washing hands. I am really glad that Savlon Swasth India Mission spotted it to broach one of the simplest yet the most important conversations on health today - hand hygiene. Watch and groove to the beat of #HandwashLegends!
The Dharavi Dream Project team, as a collective exclaims, “Hand Hygiene is a must for all age groups and across strata of society. We are glad to be a part of this project of global importance and have a platform to express our point of view with Emiway through the foot tapping rap anthem for Savlon Swasth India Mission. Haath Dhona truly cool hai!
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
GMR Aerocity Festival unveils D2C fest
The event will begin on November 24 at The Square @GMR Aerocity in New Delhi
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 2:03 PM | 1 min read
Listen to This Article
GMR Aerocity Festivals is all set to introduce a shopping, dining, and entertainment extravaganza, the 'D2C Fest - Unplugged and Alive: Celebrating Life Offline' to the Delhi-NCR region.
Scheduled from November 24th to 26th, 2023, at The Square @GMR Aerocity in New Delhi, the fest aims to establish itself as the ultimate destination for shopaholics, culinary connoisseurs, music enthusiasts, and those looking to engage in insightful discussions with the leaders of Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands.
The D2C Festival at GMR Aerocity will present a diverse selection of D2C brands, allowing festival-goers to immerse themselves in an offline retail experience.
Along with shopping, the D2C Fest promises entertainment to cater to all attendees. The highlights include music and performances to dance to the tunes of top college bands and other live musical performances and stand-up comedies.
Food lovers are also in for a treat, with a multitude of food stalls serving an array of dishes.
Upcoming Events
GMR Aerocity Festivals also has more in store. In December 2023, F&B Fiesta, a culinary extravaganza will be hosted. February 2024 will see an Entertainment Fest in collaboration with GMR Aerocity New Delhi and BW Businessworld. In March 2024, prepare for The Festival of Wellbeing, presented by BW Wellbeing, offering a nourishing and revitalizing experience for all.
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Tata Consumers Products posts 11% operational revenue growth in Q2
The company’s revenue for 6 months stands at Rs 7,475 crore, up 12%
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 12:51 PM | 2 min read
Listen to This Article
Tata Consumer Products has posted an 11% operational revenue growth for the quarter ended 30th September 2023, compared to the corresponding quarter last year.
For six months, the company’s revenue stands at Rs 7,475 crore, up 12%.
For the quarter, the India Packaged Beverages business delivered 5% revenue
growth and 3% volume growth.
The India Foods business delivered 16% revenue growth and 6% volume growth. The value-added salt portfolio continued its strong momentum and recorded double-digit revenue growth during the quarter.
The International business revenue grew 13% (8% in constant currency).
Alternate channels continued to fuel the company’s growth agenda. In H1, the modern trade channel grew 13% and eCommerce grew 33%.
Tata Consumer Products forayed into the energy drinks category tapping into consumers’ need for functional beverages. Uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella, it made an entry into the fast growing energy drink category with the launch of Say Never Energy Drink.
Vikram Grover, MD NourishCo Beverages Limited, Tata Consumer Products says that with this launch, the company aims to inspire and energise the doers, the dreamers, and the go-getters of the world. “The launch strengthens & complements the overall product portfolio for NourishCo,” Grover mentioned in a press statement.
NourishCo recorded strong revenue growth of 25% during the quarter despite unfavourable weather conditions, bringing YTD growth to 44%.
The company’s coffee and tea portfolios also saw innovations in the form of filter coffee decoction and black tea offerings. Coffee continued its strong performance for TCPL, with a revenue growth of 17% YoY.
Tata Starbucks recorded revenue growth of 14% for the quarter. This quarter focused on highways, for store expansion. Q2 saw the highest addition of highway stores in any quarter.
Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products said, “During the quarter, our India tea business continued to benefit from our earlier interventions, resulting in a third consecutive quarter of volume led growth. In our salt business, we have seen consistent revenue growth and premiumisation at play.
Our transformation journey to becoming a premier FMCG company is on track. Going forward, we will continue to focus on driving profitable growth along with building future-ready capabilities.”
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Shemaroo operational revenue up 36% in Q2 FY24
The company’s revenue from operations has grown by 45% from H1 FY23 to H1 FY24
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 12:39 PM | 1 min read
Listen to This Article
Shemaroo Entertainment has reported a growth of 35.7% in revenue from operations in the second quarter of FY 2024 compared to the same period last year.
As per the financial statement for Q2 FY24, the company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 198.9 crore, up from Rs 146.6 crore in Q2 FY23. Out of this, the revenue for digital media was Rs 62.5 crore and for traditional media it was Rs 136.4 crore.
From H1 FY23 to H1 FY24, the company’s revenue from operations grew by 45%.
The company’s total expenses has also increased from Rs 133.7 crore in Q2 FY23 to Rs 181.7 crore in Q2 FY24.
EBITDA saw a Y-o-Y growth of 34 % from Rs 12.8 crore in Q2 FY23 to Rs 17.2 crore in Q2 FY24.
During Q2 FY24, the company said it achieved robust revenue growth and maintained a positive margin, largely due to the strong performance of its traditional businesses, the company said.
It also noted that overall advertising demand remained subdued due to sluggish consumer sentiment and a persistent slowdown in funding for new-age advertisers.
“The festive season is expected to bring a slight upswing in advertising spends; however, prominence of major cricket events during the quarter is likely to absorb a significant portion of advertising budgets,” it said.
The company said that on YouTube, Shemaroo FilmiGaane, with 66 million subscribers, is the 23rd most subscribed channel in the world.
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Consumers concerned about inflation but want to go further than last year: The Bharat Lab
As part of the report ‘The Mood of Bharat this Festive Season’, The Bharat Lab spoke to 1,027 consumers in the Hindi Heartland to identify shopping trends
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 10:06 AM | 4 min read
Listen to This Article
With the festive season – Pujo /Diwali/Eid – shopping in full swing, The Bharat Lab spoke to 1,027 consumers (M=526, F=501) in the Hindi Heartland (mainly Uttar Pradesh) to gauge what’s on their shopping list this season.
The sample covered the entire spectrum of Bharat consumers across age, income, and gender. The research explored purchase dispositions across domains like Gifts, Fashion, Jewellery, Automobiles, Home Décor, Travel, Entertainment etc., relative to their spending last year.
Following are some of the key highlights from the report:
Inflation matters, but Diwali matters more - More than 75% of respondents were concerned about inflation, but in the categories they wanted to spend, they expressed a willingness to go further than last year. How much more? 66% said 50-75% more.
High interest in low investments - Across low, mid, and high-income levels, more than 85% of respondents planned to cap their estimated family spends below Rs 50,000 for the festive season. Home goods, especially white goods (on instalments), are high on the shopping list to mark Diwali. Among electronics, mobiles (also on instalments) remain the No. 1 favourite.
Firecrackers to fizzle out - 72% of respondents reported that concerns around air pollution will influence their ‘aatishbaazi’ purchases.
Brakes on automobiles - With only 19% and 23% raising their hands for buying new 4-wheelers and 2-wheelers, this could be a difficult festive season for automakers in Bharat as a market. Maybe this trend on ‘intent’ actually belies the actual market situation which has been more buoyant.
Offline to edge out online, discountvertising holds fort - A touch above 56% of respondents reported that they would prefer to buy stuff from retail stores near them. 43% claimed that discounts would be a major factor in their purchase decisions if they desired a brand. 72%, however, confirmed having bought something or the other from the sales of e-comm sites.
Aesthetics over repairs - While 52% were planning a renovation, home decor was an area of interest for more than 81% of those surveyed. Interestingly, interest in home decor increased with age, rising from 86% amongst 20-year olds, to 98 % for those above 50 years. Good news for paint companies? Home décor? Even brown & white goods for better homes?
Travel more? 68% said yes. 21% would love to go abroad if they can afford it (and get a visa!)
More movies? Only 34% said yes. Netlix, OTT are good enough, they say.
Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Chairman Rediffusion and Founder of The Bharat Lab opines, “Bharat’s consumer is at once austere and indulgent. Clearly, they care about inflation, but they want to ensure that it does not dim their Diwali. No wonder they have allocated more of their budgets to gifts, fashion, and home decor. Brands that invest in brand building will ensure that the Diwali momentum carries them deep into the wedding season up to December.”
Urging business leaders to up their Bharat game, Dr. Alok Rai, Vice Chancellor of Lucknow University and Chair of the Bharat Lab, added, “Of course discounts matter, but the Bharat consumer also cares about what brands stand for. Offline’s defiance is testament to the success of the vocal-for-local campaign. Also gifting being a priority is a healthy marker of the sense of community and family that Bharat takes pride in.”
Dean Dr. Sangeeta Sahu of Lucknow University drew attention to the environmental consciousness of the Bharat Citizen adding, “When 3 in 4 respondents report cutting down on fire crackers citing pollution concerns, it’s a reflection of responsible citizenry being a part of Bharat’s cultural values.”
Divyanshu Bhadoria, Chief Strategy Officer at Rediffusion, and co-ordinator of Bharat Lab concluded, ”This is the first of many critical buying moment studies we have in the pipeline for The Bharat Lab. But even this first report will give brands fodder to evaluate and reset their heartland strategy.”
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp