Fox Star Studios rebranded as Star Studios

Fox Star Studios has announced that it has rebranded itself to Star Studios, introducing a new visual identity. With this brand refresh, Star Studios will present universal story themes with iconic characters and new-age cinematic spectacles backed by cutting-edge technology, for theatrical releases as well as direct-to-digital.

Star Studios’ upcoming projects include Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, Babli Bouncer, Gulmohar, and remake of ‘Hridayam’.

“With Star Studios, we aim to harbour the best creative minds and bring unique stories to audiences with an expanding entertainment palate. We are creating a diverse range of stories across genres from grand visual spectacles to family dramas and everything in between. We are delighted to create a collaborative studio environment at Star Studios, that helps create cinematic experiences across theatrical and direct-to-digital films. We have already announced a few of these films, and in weeks and months we will be announcing many more films,” said Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)