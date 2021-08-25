Fox Star Studios’ marketing specialist Nidhi Bubna to join Entropy

Bupna will take charge in September

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 25, 2021 3:26 PM
nidhi bhupna

Nidhi Bubna, who is known to have driven end-to-end film marketing, strategy and media for Bollywood films at Fox Star Studios, will soon be entertainment digital marketing agency, Entropy. 

Starting September 2021, she will assume the role of the Chief Operative Officer (COO) in the company, which was founded by Prabhat Choudhary. 

Nidhi Bubna has a diverse experience in the field of media and entertainment of over 10 years. She has worked on the marketing, strategy and media of several films at Fox Star Studios like Sanju, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal, Chhapaak, Baaghi 2, among others. Previously, she also worked with Star India, as part of Hotstar and later worked on Star network channels. 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Fox star studios Marketing news Nidhi Bubna advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
SC

Samiran Chatterjee joins JK Tech as Vice President-Operations
6 hours ago

social pange

Social Panga appoints Jitto George to lead operations at Mumbai
6 hours ago

jeslin

hBits appoints Jeslin George as Senior Vice President Digital Marketing
6 hours ago