Fox Star Studios’ marketing specialist Nidhi Bubna to join Entropy

Nidhi Bubna, who is known to have driven end-to-end film marketing, strategy and media for Bollywood films at Fox Star Studios, will soon be entertainment digital marketing agency, Entropy.

Starting September 2021, she will assume the role of the Chief Operative Officer (COO) in the company, which was founded by Prabhat Choudhary.

Nidhi Bubna has a diverse experience in the field of media and entertainment of over 10 years. She has worked on the marketing, strategy and media of several films at Fox Star Studios like Sanju, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal, Chhapaak, Baaghi 2, among others. Previously, she also worked with Star India, as part of Hotstar and later worked on Star network channels.

