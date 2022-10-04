Forever New ropes in actor Pooja Hegde as brand ambassador

Forever New has roped in a new brand ambassador in India – actor Pooja Hegde.

Pooja’s alluring and elegant personality, her distinct signature style and celebrity status resonate with Forever New’s brand handwriting and market leadership. The association with Pooja is unique and special as she embodies the values of the Forever New woman.

The partnership with Pooja will enable Forever New to showcase some of the most elegant products from the world of fashion, style, and glamour to a much larger audience of women in India aspiring to wear high fashion, high quality and in trend clothing.

Forever New’s latest campaign ‘The Best Time Ever’ connotes Pooja in myriad fashionable looks for the women of today. From getting ready for an intimate rendezvous to playing dress-up for a gala evening; from a glamorous fashion moment to dressing up for an elegant ballroom; from power dressing for events to creating a statement at the red carpet; from a glam editorial shoot to an after party, throughout this campaign, Pooja will be seen meandering through the many moods of the modern woman.

Speaking to this account Carolyn Mackenzie, Founder and Managing Director, Forever New Clothing, said, “We are very excited to announce Ms. Pooja Hedge as our new brand ambassador for Forever New India. She is a dynamic woman whose confidence, elegance, positivity, and ambition, resonate with our brand and customers. We look forward to working with Pooja as the new face of the brand.”

On the occasion, Dhruv Bogra, Country Manager, Forever New, India and South East Asia, says, “We are a fashion forward, classic, warm, inclusive, and innovative company and brand in India. Our narrative has always been to deepen and strengthen our connect with over half a million repeat consumers who have been with us on our journey for over 14 years in India and to continue to aspire women consumers across the spectrum, irrespective of age or profile to embrace the brand. Pooja’s high fashion and youthful aura is strengthened by her genuine warmth, friendliness and down to earth, strong personality. She is the perfect fit as the new Forever New Brand Ambassador.”

Speaking on this new partnership actor, Hegde says: “I have always been a huge admirer of the designs and aesthetics of the brand. Ever since my journey with fashion began, I’ve always cherished outfits from Forever New. They have always been elegant, feminine, and classy. I am extremely delighted to be a part of this beautiful journey.”

