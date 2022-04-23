Forever New unveils campaign for its Spring Summer collection with Diana Penty

The Australian feminine fashion retail brand in India, Forever New launches their latest Spring Summer Campaign, ‘Feel Fresh’ with brand ambassador, Diana Penty. The collection is an ode to the freshness with the onset of the glorious summer days ahead, wherein one cannot help but feel uplifted and resolute in the face of chirping birds and blooming flowers.

Entitled ‘Feel Fresh’, the campaign features the brand ambassador Diana Penty, meandering freely in nature styled in Forever New’s latest Spring Summer collection. The video is a splendid depiction of the blossoming months and brings forth this sentiment through a picturesque backdrop, inspiring the feeling of vibrancy and freshness within a Forever New woman. Seeking inspiration from this zeal and vigor, the same has been translated on fabric and brings to the forefront the timelessness and eternal glamour that are integral to the brand essence. The campaign induces optimism, cheer and exhilaration that are synonymous with Spring Summer and wish to disseminate the same energy to its audience as well.

The brand channels this spirit through Diana, donning dreamy styles in a fresh color palette with floral prints and bright pops of color. The campaign is a quintessential representation of the Forever New woman, glamorous in every role she plays, self-assured and seeking inspiration from her surroundings. Delighted to have showcased Forever New's latest Spring Summer'22 collection, brand ambassador Diana Penty says, “The latest collection by Forever New is all about freshness and the renewed energy that Summer brings in its wake. The prints, bright poppy colors and easy silhouettes are so flattering and easy to wear. The pieces resonate with my personal style reflecting an easy balance between glamour, fashion and femininity.”

The brand’s ethos has always been about mixing modern or contemporary feminine trends with flattering silhouettes and styles. With this latest collection, the brand adds a surprising twist to your everyday looks with statement styles, ready to take you from a work meeting to dinner.

Freshen your wardrobe with bright shades of candy pinks and jade, which elegantly compliment the sweet sun-kissed florals to bring a playful yet feminine appeal. With a wide array of selections ranging from relaxed and flowing silhouettes for daytime events, sleek solid styles for luxe leisure evenings, to breathable linen separates for everyday wear, pamper yourself to your heart’s content this summer season. Having statement necklines is a key focus this season with dresses and tops featuring halter necks and the signature cowl neck for that glam touch. Sleeves also play a major role this season and add fun to the collection in terms of puff and flutter sleeves. Elevate your style this Spring Summer with vibrant tops, dresses, separates, skirts, pants and blouses with an elegant addition of new handbags and accessories to accompany.

