Pooja Hegde headlines IGP's Raksha Bandhan campaign

Gifting platform IGP has announced its exclusive collaboration with actress, Pooja Hegde, for their Raksha Bandhan campaign. This strategic partnership aims to celebrate the profound bond of sibling love and the joyous festival of Rakhi with elegance and warmth, capturing the essence of this special occasion.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Pooja Hegde shares her desire to break free from the usual and embrace unique and "hatke" rakhis this year to express her heartfelt affection towards her brother. The post highlights IGP's extensive range of rakhis catering to various relationships and preferences, allowing people to find the perfect symbol of love for their beloved brothers. Accompanied by a touching video showcasing moments of Pooja with her sibling, the campaign beautifully conveys the essence of Rakhi, where love, affection, and appreciation are celebrated through thoughtful gestures and fun moments between brothers and sisters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Pooja Hegde eloquently expresses that a rakhi is not merely a thread; it symbolizes feelings intertwined with promises of protection, support, and everlasting affection. Just like Pooja's brother, countless brothers and sisters eagerly await this occasion to express their love and gratitude through the timeless ritual of tying rakhis and exchanging heartfelt gifts.

Speaking on the announcement Tarun Joshi, CEO and Founder, IGP said, “We are thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration between IGP and renowned actress Pooja Hegde for our upcoming Raksha Bandhan campaign. As a forerunner in the D2C gifting industry, IGP is constantly seeking innovative ways to enrich customer experiences and strengthen relationships through thoughtfully curated gifts. Partnering with Pooja Hegde, a much loved name across India known for her charm and wide appeal as also having a fun & loving relationship with her brother Rishabh, aligns perfectly with our vision to help siblings express their love & gratitude with a range of Rakhis elevating the celebration of the festival.. Together, we aim to create a more captivating and relatable campaign, making this festive season truly unforgettable for our customers. This collaboration signifies our commitment to delivering unique and meaningful gifting solutions, to express sentiments and feelings, while strengthening IGP’s market position."

This year, IGP’s Rakhi Collection features over 1000 exquisite rakhis. The highly anticipated collection is thoughtfully curated to embrace modern trends and honor diverse relationships, ensuring a vibrant and inclusive Raksha Bandhan experience. The rakhis are thoughtfully categorized into three distinct themes: "By Relationships," "Types of Rakhi," and "Family Celebrations," catering to every unique bond. Whether it's Bhaiya Bhabi, Sister to Sister, Sister to Brother, Family & Pet Rakhi or a range of rakhis for girls, IGP offers something special for everyone. The designs range from modern to traditional, including personalized and superhero-themed rakhis for kids, premium gold and silver rakhis, theme-based rakhis like Spiritual, Peacock, and Royal motifs, as well as style statement Everlasting/Forever Rakhis, Be-jeweled Rakhis that match the latest jewelry trends, symbolic Evil Eye and Hamsa Palm designs, which are known to represent protection and luck. IGP also offers an exclusive range of thank-you gifts for brothers to send to their sisters. These personalized, unique, and useful gifts allow brothers to express their love and appreciation, creating cherished memories for years to come.



Furthermore, IGP is reintroducing last year's bestsellers such as the Tree of Life and Kadha Rakhis, enhancing their quality and affordability. Exciting new additions include Handmade Resin Rakhis, a Bhaiya Bhabhi range, Disney & Marvel characters and convertible rakhis for kids, Navrathana Rakhi, and Personalized Rakhis crafted with various customisation levels.



Through this inspiring collaboration, IGP and Pooja Hegde aspire to spread the message of love, unity, and togetherness, making this Raksha Bandhan an extraordinary celebration for brothers and sisters throughout the country. Encouraging everyone to cherish and celebrate their invaluable relationships with enthusiasm and affection, the campaign promises to make RakshaBandhan truly special for all.

