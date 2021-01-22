Flipkart promises Triple Power Savings on groceries in new 'kidult' campaign

Flipkart has unveiled its latest pan-India campaign for its Grocery business. The campaign focuses on how Flipkart Grocery offers consumers great value through the promise of Triple Power Savings - a potent combination of cumulative savings made at three levels: Up to 50% savings on bill plus 10% savings with bank-offers plus 7.5% savings with grocery savings pass. The Triple Power savings could amount to a total savings of approximately INR 20,000 per year, for consumers.

The campaign has been curated after extensive research to understand factors that affect consumers’ decisions and pain points when purchasing their daily groceries. A segment that runs deeply on the core of value and selection, online grocery shopping, has become an essential part of everyday lives as consumers depend on digital platforms to fulfill their needs. Keeping this in mind, Flipkart’s new campaign for Grocery showcases a married couple sitting in front of a lifesize grocery bag, with the bag gorging on their savings. The couple looks betrayed by this act and aims to reconsider their purchases and shopping behavior. The intent is to establish the current ways of grocery shopping by giving consumers a ‘re-evaluation jolt’ to break through the clutter of varied offerings across this category.

Manish Kumar, Senior Vice President - Grocery, General Merchandise and Furniture, Flipkart, said, “Being a homegrown player, Flipkart is committed to driving innovation in Grocery category and has worked towards massively scaling up its operations across the country. Customer-centricity is at the heart of everything we do, and we want to ensure that our customers are given a wide array of selection and high-quality offerings without eating into their savings. Our pan-India campaign brings this awareness to customers, as they continue to look to e-commerce to meet their essential and household demand needs.”

Nandita Sinha, Vice President - Customer and Marketing, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart has always been at the forefront of bringing innovative campaigns to consumers, giving them a chance to evaluate and make an informed decision. With Grocery being an important charter for us, we wanted to bring the right promise to our customers through our value-driven proposition. We want to encourage consumers to look into their shopping behavior and find the best way to ensure maximum savings.”

Flipkart now services Grocery to customers in the metro hubs and in cities such as Mysore, Warangal, Alwar, Aligarh, and Agra through its satellite-expansion model; with a robust expansion pipeline. Flipkart recently launched the first Grocery fulfillment center in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh which will support its ability to deliver a wide selection of grocery products to consumers across Lucknow, Kanpur and Allahabad.

