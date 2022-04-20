Flipkart Health+ unveils its first campaign ‘Laughter is the best medicine’

Flipkart Health+, the digital healthcare marketplace platform of India’s homegrown Flipkart Group, recently launched its first pan-India advertising campaign - ‘Laughter is the best medicine’. The campaign establishes the value that the Flipkart Health+ app will bring forward through an array of available options in medicines while introducing the viewers to the benefits they can avail while choosing to buy from the Flipkart Health+ app.

The advertising campaign is conceptualized by Lowe Lintas which delves upon the thought of how ‘Laughter is the best medicine’ but for all other medicines, Flipkart Health+ is the right destination. The campaign sees the iconic 'kidults' and builds on their witty conversations to bring forward the features of the Flipkart Health+ app. The narrative of the film seamlessly projects the brand propositions of trust, value, convenience, and choice.

The campaign includes two digital ad films where the first one is focused on the eastern region market targeting the Bengali audience and the second one features a narrative for the pan India market. The campaign focuses on highlighting how the app will simplify the problem of low access to authentic medicines across India. The ad films are designed in a unique way to reach out to the audiences and establish the app as an enabler platform for their daily medicine procurement for acute and chronic diseases. The simple narrative and relevant situation backdrop make the ad films highly relatable and catchy for the target audience.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Dhruvish Thakkar, Senior Director, Head of Marketing and Revenue - Flipkart Health+, said, "Research suggests that consumers face difficulties in procuring authentic medicines for chronic diseases in emerging markets across the country. With Flipkart Health+, consumers can avail high-quality affordable products across 20,000 pin codes. Our campaign is focused on delivering this message in the unique style of humour inspired from our homegrown brand - Flipkart. Flipkart’s kidults format has been very popular with the audience, and we felt it was the best way to bring out our message too through this campaign. The app will aim to address all the concerns of individual patients and scale-up the easy access of medicines for acute and chronic diseases especially in markets that are underserved.”

Commenting on the campaign launch, Sonali Khanna, Executive Director and Head of Lowe Lintas, South, said, "When it comes to health, laughter is indeed the best medicine. Our kidults campaign for Flipkart won over the target audience with its tongue-in-cheek humor, and broke the mold by connecting with its audience. We believe the kidults approach is just the right balance of fun and facts to get people to prioritise their health."

Speaking about the digital amplification of the campaign Sowmya Iyer, DViO Digital, said, “Alongside the technology backed and user-friendly interface of the Flipkart Health+ app, this Ad film series will elevate the brand proposition among its target audience across geographies. The creative team has essentially captured the local sentiment around medicine buying for acute and chronic diseases through these films which will be further amplified across our social media platforms by creating engagement, raising awareness of the Flipkart Health+ app and creating brand recall in the months ahead.”

