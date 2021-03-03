Fittr appoints Kapil Mehta as head of marketing

Fittr, a community-driven online health and fitness brand, has strengthened its core leadership team with the appointment of Kapil Mehta as the Head of Marketing. In his new role, Mehta will be responsible for formulating the overall marketing strategy, alongside building, and developing brand Fittr, further.

A seasoned marketing professional with over 13 years of experience, Mehta was previously heading marketing at BookMyShow for the last seven years. Previously, he has also served marketing roles within the gaming and financial services industries.

Commenting on the announcement, Jitendra Chouksey, Founder and CEO, Fittr said, “I am delighted to welcome Kapil onboard and lead Fittr’s marketing efforts. We believe he will add a lot of value to our long-term vision and strategy and help us cement our leadership position as a community-first fitness platform. We are poised to continue our excellent growth trajectory and build on our existing competitive strengths within the fitness industry.”

“Fittr’s philosophy of democratizing fitness through a community-first approach, and making it accessible to everyone, was what got all my attention. I am really excited to be a part of the brand’s journey, especially as we enter the new phase of growth.” said Kapil Mehta.

An MBA in Marketing from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Mehta will be based in Mumbai and will report to the Founder and CEO, Jitendra Chouksey.

