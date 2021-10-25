Fisdom associates with star Sports as co-sponsor of ‘Cricket Live’ talk show

The brand has launched multiple TVCs in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil, which are being aired during ICC T20 World Cup

Fisdom, a wealth-tech company has announced the launch of multiple Television Commercials (TVCs), highlighting better control over investments, which is being aired during ICC T20 World Cup. The brand has also been associated with Star Sports Network as the Official Co-Sponsor of the ‘Cricket Live’ show for the tournament.

The idea behind the campaign is to communicate the fact that Fisdom gives you a one-stop-shop for all your investment solutions. The TVCs with a theme of ‘Apne Investments Pe Behtar Control’, have been created with a dash of humour and witty slice of life situations that intends to bring smile on the faces of viewers. The protagonists in these TV advertisements are shown losing control of valuable possessions, and at the same time humorously showcase that they have better control over managing all sorts of their investments with the help of Fisdom’s offerings.

Fisdom offers a wide range of services from Stocks, Mutual Funds, Insurance, Tax Filing and Pension funds under one platform thereby reducing the effort and giving a strong hold over financial investments.

Fisdom has released these TVCs in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. The campaign will also go live on various digital channels during the ICC T20 World Cup.

In an aim to bring in a refreshing change into the Fisdom’s brand identity, it has also launched its new logo signifying Financial Wisdom delivering Growth.

This modern logo is designed in such a way that it taps into the psychology of customers. The partial book in the logo is used to represent enlightening knowledge and wisdom that is imparted by the brand through the platform. Combinations of purple colour further establish a sense of trust in the financial platform and its products. Together these parts coherently communicate that Fisdom is the go-to platform for customers who are looking to get the right advice on personal finance in the market.

Subramanya SV, Co-Founder and CEO, Fisdom said, “We are glad to be a part of the Cricket Live show for the T20 World Cup on Star Sports. The game of cricket brings the entire country together – similar to our core objective of diversified financial solutions through a single platform. We believe this brand exercise during the world cup will help us to connect with the diversified audience. On the other hand, the new brand logo is a testimony to embrace the refreshing change in the fast moving world and connect with customers in an innovative way.”

Vijit Agrawal - Partner, Red Baton said “Our research with a number of users and insights by Fisdom team yielded interesting results. The problem was right there and Fisdom was solving it. We just had to put the word out in an interesting and relatable way.”

The advertisement campaign conceived & ideated by Vijit Agrawal, Produced by Filmy Fiction and Directed by Vedd V Rawtaani, is primarily TV-led and is slated to go live today on Star Sports as well as on social channels.

