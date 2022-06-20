‘Find the right customers to grow your business,’ says Meesho in its latest campaign

Meesho, India’s internet commerce platform has adapted a two-pronged approach with its latest marketing campaign to tap into India’s small businesses. Titled ‘Sahi sahi customer, toh business ek number’, the digital campaign highlights the ‘Meesho Promise’ of how sellers on Meesho can grow their business rapidly by aiming to change their perceptions around online shoppers. It reiterates how customers on the e-commerce platform are looking to maximize their shopping experience within a budget. The campaign also has an on-ground leg in the form of ‘Meesho Seller Express’ which will traverse the country in a bid to engage with small businesses.

The digital campaign is further divided into two phases. The first phase will focus on how Meesho provides sellers with access to a wide value-seeking customer base along with its ‘0% commission’ feature. Meesho was the first e-commerce platform in the country to introduce 0% commission for all its sellers. The second phase will feature the newer initiatives launched this year, namely, ‘Zero Penalty’ and ‘7-Day Payments’. The ‘Zero Penalty’ feature ensures sellers are not penalized for self or auto cancellation of orders. A first for e-commerce, these features are available for all sellers registered on Meesho, thus creating a level playing field for small and medium businesses to operate online.

With a mission to enable deeper engagement with small businesses in the country, the ‘Meesho Seller Express’ will begin its journey in Bengaluru and subsequently progress to Hyderabad, Tiruppur and Coimbatore. The express will further continue its journey through the eastern, western and northern regions of India through the course of this year. The branded canter will be present at select locations in various cities to engage with prospective sellers. Along with an introduction to Meesho, there will be exciting virtual reality games and thematic simulations as part of the experience.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, CXO, Supply Growth, Meesho said, “We have just crossed 6 lakh seller registrations on the platform, recording a 7X increase since April 2021. Nearly 70% of all Meesho sellers hail from tier 2+ cities such as Amritsar, Rajkot and Tiruppur, among others. With the kind of growth we are witnessing on our platform, we are even more focused on making deeper inroads into Bharat. Our two pronged approach ensures that we are reaching out to MSMEs through both digital and on-ground avenues. Through the ‘Meesho Seller Express’, we aim to get up close and personal with our sellers, allowing them to share their insights and opinions.”

Pallavi Chakravarti, Creative Head-West, DDB Mudra says, “Getting the right customer pool is critical for any business to grow. Even more so if the business owner is selling on the vast ocean that is the internet. Our campaign seeks to allay the fears that every growth-oriented seller is bound to have and convince him or her that Meesho is the right platform to connect them with customers who seek both great quality and great value. And we've done this by painting an interesting picture of perception versus reality."

"During our planning phase, we identified how small business communities appreciate brands which are actively engaging with them on-ground. This experiential setup is designed to be informative as well as interactive for prospective sellers with a plethora of engaging touch points present throughout this process. We have tried to ensure that this activity focuses on giving sellers an opportunity to digitize and grow their businesses with Meesho.", said Chandra Gulati, Director of Zeeco Brand experiences Pvt Ltd

Each master is shot in Hindi and Tamil, and further amplified in other regional languages like Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Gujarati.

