FIFA World Cup 2022 ropes in 10 Indian brands as ‘presented by’ partners

Ten Indian brands have partnered with FIFA World Cup 2022 as ‘presented by’ partners for this year’s edition to be held at Qatar. Mahindra, Visa, CakeZone, Black & White, AM/NS India, ET Money, Amul, intel, SBI and Spartan Poker have come on board as the sponsors.

This is besides, Indian edtech major Byju’s which is the football tournament’s Official Sponsor this year.

The Fifa World Cup 2022 will take place from November 21 to December 18.

FIFA World Cup is seen as one of the most effective international marketing platforms and several big international brands like Adidas, Coca-Cola, Hyundai, Wanda Group, and Qatar Airways become part of it.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)