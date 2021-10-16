Ferrero Rocher celebrates the moments that make Diwali in new campaign

This Diwali, Ferrero Rocher has launched a new campaign, the #MomentsMakeDiwali campaign.

The campaign focuses on the belief that even on big occasions, it is always the little joys that add the spark and how deeply it gets entrenched in peoples’ memories.

This year, the Ferrero Rocher Moments campaign is being launched with a 360-degree approach and focussed on the theme #MomentsMakeDiwali. With the aim to bring cheers to everyday moments, Ferrero Rocher Moments is actively engaging with consumers across India through digital and on-ground activations beginning with the festivities of Navratri and Durga Puja, Dussehra and then with Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

Additionally, Ferrero Rocher Moments is creating unique experience for its consumers through festive in-store visibility, shopper activations, digital and social media engagement. For in-store consumer engagement, the brand has installed premium and elegant display units across India covering Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Bhai Dooj. In addition, Ferrero Rocher Moments is delighting consumers with special offers on all major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Big basket, Grofers, Flipkart and Swiggy.

To prepare the consumers for these festivities, the brand is engaging with influencers on social media handles, capturing those special moments of togetherness while decorating the house, making rangoli and gifting to loved ones with Ferrero Rocher Moments.

Speaking about the campaign, Zoher Kapuswala, Brand Head- Ferrero Rocher India said, “With the upcoming festive season, we are positive that Ferrero Rocher Moments would be once again our consumers’ gift of choice. This product innovation from the house of Ferrero Rocher is in line with the company’s effort to provide affordable yet premium offering to the consumers. It further expands Ferrero Rocher’s existing portfolio by bringing a unique, enjoyable and light-hearted experience for consumers to celebrate everyday moments. We are certain that during this year’s festivities, we will win the hearts of our consumers and make them smile and experience joy and happiness via moments that last.”

Ferrero Rocher Moments comes in easy-to-share premium gifting pack and is crafted to make the brand relevant not only during festivals but to celebrate everyday occasions. Further, by providing affordable premium gifting options, the brand aims to provide an affordable, yet premium offering to consumers, to make their every moment perfect. It is priced at INR 175 for a pack of 12 and INR 349 for a pack of 24.

#MomentsMakeDiwali is an integrated campaign that will be leveraged across platforms, including TV, digital, social media channels and on-ground activations.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)