'Equity, Evolution, Allegiance: 3 pegs to reintroducing brands in 2021'

Brands need to see their relationship with customers as friends while reconnecting with them after the pandemic, VMLY&R global CEO Jon Cook highlighted during his presentation on ‘Reintroducing brands in 2021’ at exchange4Media eTechManch last week.

Cook, while drawing analogies from his own life and his love for the Star Wars series, cited that there are three core parameters that brands should base their interactions with the customers, who have really transformed during the pandemic on -- equity, evolution, and allegiance.

He said, “We all, as marketers, brands, and agencies, need to understand that our exposure to customers hasn’t changed but how they rank brands in order of importance has. Therefore, we need to get in touch with them in a manner that they know what our brand stands for. First of all, customers need to know that you are the same brand that they used to interact within the pre-pandemic eras. It is important for a brand to reintroduce the customers with their old equity.”

He used sports as an example of this. “Sports and sporting brands are doing it right by giving the viewers and users the same experience as earlier. They really got on the bandwagon and kept the ball rolling as soon as the lockdowns eased (referring to sporting tournaments like IPL, UEFA Euro, etc.)”

Further, he pointed out that brands should also start talking about what is the new aspect or service they are offering to their customers. “The customers should know what is the new brand positioning, or offerings, that could make sense to the customers in the post-pandemic era.”

He elaborated on the concept using the example of their campaign for ‘Viagra Connect’, which aimed to shift the conversation around erectile problems, from a stigmatised issue long associated with a perceived lack of masculinity to a health issue that can be caused by the stresses and strains of modern life.

Lastly, he talked about allegiance, meaning-making customers aware that the brand will always be dedicated to them. He concluded by saying that brands should seek active partnerships and connect strategies with customers to get them back.

