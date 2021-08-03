Equinox Films, Great Guns International team up for Lux campaign with Virat-Anushka

The advertising production house - Equinox Films has partnered with their existing international partners Great Guns International, for a new campaign for Lux, “Chand sa Roshan Chehra” featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

The new ad film ‘’Chand sa Roshan Chehra'' featuring the Bollywood power couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli starts with Anushka bathing with Lux, followed by Kohli feeling her presence by her light that falls on him. Awestruck by her beauty and glow he breaks into a song, Chand sa Roshan Chehra, and then they both get into a candid, endearing dance which entertains the audience and keeps them wanting more.

Talking about the film, Manoj Shroff, Executive producer at Equinox Films says, “Its been a fulfilling journey from start to end. It’s been wonderful collaborating with the Director DOP duo of Adriano and Brendo. Am so glad the Unilever team and Wunderman Thomson team entrusted us with this campaign. It is a team effort and every single person across the globe and our team India put their best foot forward to make this an unforgettable, entertaining experience.

The video has garnered over 2,00,000 views. This is not the first time Equinox and Great Guns have collaborated. The Great Guns directors have been represented by Equinox in India on brands like Tresemme, Loreal and Garnier in the past.

