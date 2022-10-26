Emami signs Akshay Kumar as face of BoroPlus cream

The association is expected to spark a new chemistry to propel the brand forward, the company said

FMCG major Emami Limited has signed actor Akshay Kumar as the new brand ambassador for its BoroPlus Ayurvedic Antiseptic Cream.

“We are upbeat about the brand joining hands with Bollywood k0a all-rounder that is expected to spark a new chemistry to propel the brand forward,” said the company.

Speaking on this major development, Priti A. Sureka, Director, Emami Limited said, “Akshay Kumar’s multi-dimensional personality extends his filmy superstar persona to that of a dutiful son, a committed husband, a loving father and a responsible citizen. From Macho Man to Pad Man, to the emotional jerks, to his extra-ordinary comic timing, to the action hero, he embodies a multi-faceted persona. BoroPlus finds the multi-faceted values represented by Akshay Kumar a perfect fit for the multi-purpose functions of the brand. BoroPlus’s healing, antiseptic and moisturising properties make it a perfect antiseptic cream, lip cream, foot cream, 24 hrs moisturiser, night cream, winter cream. Both Akshay & BoroPlus are also brands that take care of the happiness of the family - Parivaar Ki Khushiyaan.”

Commenting on this new journey, Akshay Kumar, the new brand ambassador of BoroPlus Ayurvedic Antiseptic Cream said, “Brands build legacy on a foundation of trust. Emami and its iconic brand BoroPlus Ayurvedic Antiseptic Cream have built upon a strong heritage of consumer trust over nearly four decades by virtue of its product quality and efficacy. I feel very happy to be associated with a trusted brand like BoroPlus and become a part of the Emami family, which is a very popular household name in the world of personal care.”

