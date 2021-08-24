e4m Upfront: The Festival Edition is all about innovation and insights

To add cheer to the upcoming festive season, e4m is delighted to bring to you a series of virtual sessions, starting today. The e4m Upfront: The Festival Edition, is a two-day event scheduled on August 24-25, 2021 and has been built around the content, schedules and activities aimed at the festival season.

The event will showcase new age media and technology companies sharing interesting aspects of consumer spending in India. The event aims at giving attendees an overview from the media and technology companies about their upcoming content and other offerings to media agencies and the marketing teams of consumer brands ahead of the season that demands maximum spends. Participants will also be able to spot innovative content formats, technologies, and measurement strategies for the new normal.

The first session of the event will kick start today morning with the senior leaders of ABP Network discussing how in this era of fake news “credibility” has become the new currency for the leading news networks. Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer, ABP Network and Mehraj Dube, Head of Marketing, ABP News, will touch upon the crucial topics including brand safety, need for high credibility and how the channel has planned to bring in new properties ahead of the upcoming festival season.

The next in line is a high-powered session by mobile advertising giant InMobi. The session to be addressed by Aditya Varadarajan, Head of Account Management - Microsoft Advertising, InMobi, will cover crucial aspects of search Marketing in India. Varadarajan will share insights about how brands can leverage the power of search for Branding & Performance Marketing in the new era. Besides it will discuss the impact of the pandemic on the way consumers search online has changed.

Our third session for both days is by the Star India network. Today, Nandini Singh, Channel GM & Business Head, Star Pravah will provide insights on the Marathi GEC space. She will also de-code the success of Star Pravah in the Maharashtra market. In the session tomorrow, Karthik Srinivasan, Brand Communication Strategist will push you to think if you as a marketer are using the right communication for your brands in the regional markets? This insightful session will discuss the right messaging strategies and effective ways to connect with Southern consumers.

With digital being the future, our final session powered by ShareChat Business will highlight the latest trends that can up your digital game. It will also discuss in detail the potential of the new language for Indian consumers. Most importantly, the session will highlight how brands and agencies can use data and technology-powered platforms to reach their target audience. Besides, our speakers Ratan Singh Rathore- Senior Director-Agency Relationship, ShareChat & Moj and Palkush Rai Chawla-Product Head-Ads & Monetization, ShareChat & Moj will also bring to you some of their brand success stories.

