e4m Screenage 2020: Mobillion - Connecting the next 500 million

Day 1 of e4m Screenage conference will see mobile marketers sharing in-depth insights and conversations on how brands can develop deeper engagement levels as mobile adoption accelerates

The 3rd edition of e4m Screenage Mobile Marketing Virtual Conference will take place on 19th and 20th of November, 2020. The first day of the virtual conference will commence at 4 PM IST.

The two-day virtual conference will witness keynote sessions, panel discussions and speaker sessions by prominent mobile marketing and digital marketing experts. Topics will be centered on how the amplification of mobile adoption has become a crucial part for brand marketers to build an effective engagement with their consumers.

This year’s Screenage conference is based on the theme ‘Mobillion’: Connecting the Next 500 Million. The acceleration of mobile adoption has been upwards and onwards these past few years and owing to the COVID lockdown has been amplified even further. With this acceleration of mobile adoption, not only is the framework laid to build future-ready marketing assets, but the very definition of marketing and consumer engagement is also experiencing a revolution.

The Screenage Mobile Marketing Virtual Conference aims to break down all the elements that are becoming crucial for a marketer’s everyday decision-making process and implementation. The conference will be attended by top industry leaders, brand custodians, agency heads and thought leaders from the domain.

Day 1 will start with a keynote session by Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, PhonePe, who will speak on the topic: ‘Fast Track Financial Inclusion In Post Pandemic’. Nigam will share the product, marketing and communication initiatives that can get first-time users to the digital payments fold as the Indian digital economy strengthens its hold.

This will be followed by a keynote address on ‘Mobile Marketing: From Handset to Mindset’ by Anurag Mehrotra, CEO, Mahindra Ford Automotive.

The panel discussion of the day will focus on ‘Driving Deep User Engagement Within Your App’ in the spotlight. The panelists for this intriguing discussion are Aishvarya Murali Head Marketing, Ola; Sunil Suresh, CMO, MakeMyTrip; Pratik Mukherjee Director Marketing, Urban Company; and Navin Madhavan, VP & GM of Growth Platforms, InMobi. The panel will discuss the process of incentivizing users to take certain actions that result in deeper user engagement.

Saving the best for last, the final session for the day will be by adman David Dahan, Worldwide Managing Director, Ogilvy & Managing Director, WPP, who will speak on ‘Overcoming the challenges in an increased anti-ad world’. Dahan will dive into the rulebook to make advertising less intrusive than it is known to be.

To be part of the Screenage Mobile Marketing Virtual Conference 2020 register here.