IDMA 2021 Winners Speak: 'Growth is a team sport'

The highly-anticipated 12th edition of e4m Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) 2021 finally kicked off on July 29. The event saw honours being given away in the digital media space, specifically the internet, mobile, gaming, social media, and blogosphere ecosystems. Among the big winners at the event were Wavemaker India, Mondelez, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Madison Media, Aditya Birla Wellness, among others.

Mondelez India bagged the Best Digital, Social Media & Mobile Media Advertiser of the Year title.

Commenting on the win at the 12th edition of e4m Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) 2021, Deepak Iyer, President – India, Mondelez International, said: “We are delighted with our wins at the e4m Indian Digital Marketing Awards 2021. Our recent campaigns are a great testimony to our commitment to consumer centricity and creativity. Like I always tell my team 'Growth is a team sport' and all of this is only possible because of the terrific team we have in Mondelez and our wonderful marketing ecosystem with excellent agency partners - who help us connect with our consumers through different mediums and formats.”

Accepting the award Anil Viswanathan, the Senior Director for Marketing (Chocolates), Insights & Analytics at Mondelez India said, “Thank you very much exchange4media and the jury for this recognition. It's an incredibly proud moment for us. With that, I like to acknowledge the entire marketing ecosystem that has been behind this achievement. As you see in the evening, the work done by the entire marketing team, brands across categories is a testimony of the efforts that we've been taking in our journey towards digital and marketing excellence. So I'd like to thank my entire marketing team, agency partners Ogilvy and Wavemaker, JVP partners, Facebook, Google, and all of the people involved in making all our campaigns a success. Thank you once again.”

Wavemaker India won the honour of the Best Digital & Social Media Agency & Mobile Media Agency of the Year. On the coveted win Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We are delighted that Wavemaker India is the agency of the year at IDMA 2021. A big thank you to the jury at IDMA and to the organizers at exchange4media. Big shoutout to all our clients, without whom this would not have been possible. Thank you for your trust in us. This has been a very tough year, and the teams have put in a lot of effort throughout the year to do excellent work for our clients. I am so glad for the recognition that my team has received. We use this honour as a badge that we carry with a lot of pride. Thank you so much.”

The IDMA Person of the Year title was awarded to Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, Phonepe.”I would like to thank IDMA awards 2021 and exchange4media for conferring the person of the 2021 award to me and by extension to our company. I humbly accept this award and would like to thank the organizers for recognizing all of the hard work and passion that's gone in over the last six years. We are just getting started, guys, and as the company tagline says Karteja Badteja. Thank you for this recognition and best of luck to IDMA awards,” said a chuffed Nigam.

Nippon India Mutual Fund bagged two gold metals for their campaigns ‘Business Easy’ and ‘Invest Easy M-site’. MAAS by Affle bagged two gold metals under the brand name ‘RummyCircle’ and their campaign ‘#It's Time to Win It All’.

Among the other gold winners were Madison Media, Wirality Media, BC Web Wise, Wunderman Thompson-Bangalore, Ethinos Digital, InMobi Technology Services, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, White Rivers Media, Dentsu Advertising and Media Services India, Mediacom India, Omnicom Media Group, Team POP (Digitas + Leo Burnett), Artificial Reality, Zee Marathi, OMD India, Neil Patel Digital India, Kinnect, Aditya Birla Wellness, Kreativ Street, and Locobuzz. Each of them bagged a gold.

