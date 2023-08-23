e4m Real-Time Programmatic Advertising Conference & Awards 2023: One day to go

The second edition of the summit will be held in Mumbai tomorrow

Programmatic advertising is revolutionizing India's advertising landscape by offering data-driven insights and transforming the way how brands connect with their audiences. Driven by several factors like technological advancements, rapid growth of digital media consumption and increasing data penetration, programmatic advertising promises better targeting, greater reach and real-time optimization.

To explore the world of programmatic advertising further, the exchange4media Group is hosting the e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Conference and Awards 2023 on August 24 in Mumbai.

The agenda for the e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Conference 2023 is power-packed with a mix of standalone keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions. The day-long conference will see the coming together of industry leaders, seasoned experts and brand leaders under one roof to discuss the latest trends and the future of programmatic advertising.

The presenting partner of the event is Dangle Ads, the Growth Partner is Mobavenue while the Gold Partner is OpenX/Dotwise digital.

In today's competitive digital landscape, it is a challenge for marketers to gain an edge over their competitors. With powerful tools at their disposal, a plethora of media channels and comprehensive data sets, advertisers and marketers are now leveraging the capabilities offered by programmatic advertising to up their marketing game. The conference will be an opportunity for marketers to learn and connect with the best in the industry to unleash their brand’s full potential with programmatic advertising.

Following the conference, the winners of the e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023 will be announced. The awards honour and felicitate brands, agencies and media groups that creatively embraced programmatic creative strategies and left a mark in the industry with their impressive and outstanding work.

The e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Awards are divided into four main categories including Programmatic Marketing, Agency and Publisher, Technology/Service Provider and Stellar Awards. The categories are further divided into several sub-categories.

The winners are selected by members of the Jury from the best work entered through the call for entries from across India. The jury, this year, is led by business leader Debabrata Mukherjee.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)