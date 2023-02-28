e4m & Lodestar UM podcast: Brands, get your 'core promise right' to appeal to GenZ
In the second episode of the podcast, Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik from Lodestar UM’s strategy team say why brands should be dynamic, agile and authentic to keep pace with GenZ
e4m has collaborated with Lodestar UM, one of India’s leading media agencies and a part of the Mediabrands India network, to create “Generational Zeitgeist” – a six-part Podcast Series that peaks into Indian Gen Zers’ mindset.
Based on multiple sources of learning including a three-part pan-India study with 1100+ GenZ respondents, Generational Zeitgeist podcast series covers a wide range of topics.
Each episode is a conversation between Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik, one of the contributors to the study from Lodestar UM’s strategy team.
About second episode
Aditi Mishra and Kulanath Kaushik discuss how GenZs interact with Brands and therefore how Brands should interact with GenZs.
They talk about 'Growth of Modern Brands' amongst the GenZ and how it is important for Brands to 'Enable Experiences'. How it is important for the Brands to have 'Dynamism & Agility', be 'Authentic & Transparent' and get the Brand's 'Core Promise Right'.
“The GenZs value authenticity and purpose-driven brands that deliver on their core promise, enabling them to sail through tough times. Brands that are adaptable, agile, and keep pace with the dynamic and fast-moving GenZs can create a pull,” says Mishra.
She further noted, “The pandemic presented an excellent opportunity for brands to demonstrate agility by pivoting to new services, as exemplified by Zomato/Swiggy's entry into grocery delivery and Amazon Prime Video's introduction of Watch Party. Thus, brands should empower GenZs to be part of their progression by being dynamic and agile.”
Happening Today: e4m India Brand Conclave back on ground with 6th edition
The theme for this edition is ‘Building Brands For Today & Tomorrow’
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 9:20 AM | 2 min read
exchange4media Group is hosting the on-ground Mumbai edition of its flagship property - India Brand Conclave after three years. The 6th Edition of the conference will be held today, 28th February, 2023, 10 am onwards at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The conclave is presented by Admattic, while Pepper Content is the Co-Gold Partner and Kantar and Sab Group - Masti are Associate partners.
India Brand Conclave 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.
The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘All About Building Brands For Today & Tomorrow’.
A well-defined brand vision, mission, and purpose are the key factors required for a brand to be successful. In addition, a strong brand identity, brand image, brand culture, and brand personality help in building the brand’s relevance and longevity. However, the entire process of building these tenets and being truthful to the purpose requires a whole village- from the brand team to various agencies including media, creative, design, technology, programmatic, experiential, or market research to the brand ambassadors and influencers that ultimately become the face of the brand.
At the India Brand Conclave 2023, we aim to bring together all the stakeholders of the brand-building process to explore and discuss in detail what goes behind the making of some consumer favourite brands, the synergies between various stakeholders, and how this relationship between various stakeholders has evolved over the last decade. We also aim to understand how newer technologies have affected the entire brand-building process, how more aspects and ways of reaching the core TG have come to the light, and what newer opportunities lie ahead for all stakeholders.
Below is the complete agenda of the India Brand Conclave. The award felicitation ceremony of the Indian Marketing Awards 2023 will follow the conference.
Dabur Meswak launches 'Toothy Tales' to initiate dental health awareness in kids
The primary objective of Toothy Tales is to initiate younger audiences into the brand conversation while creating an IP that sustains those conversations over an extended period of time
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 5:36 PM | 3 min read
For children, brushing tends to be a boring, repetitive activity. In order to seek an answer to making this everyday activity fun for children, Dabur Meswak released their new fun-filled yet educational approach to Oral Care – Toothy Tales. The primary objective of Toothy Tales is to initiate younger audiences into the brand conversation while creating an IP that sustains those conversations over an extended period of time.
Toothy Tales is the story of the ‘Molars’, a toon family that sets out on a journey in search of the precious Meswak tree; an ingredient that makes them live long, healthy and happy lives. Their vehicle of choice is the ‘Toothbus’ as they travel through a germy jungle, cavity canyon, the tooth peak and finally reach the dental dessert taking the Molar family out into a world full of adventure and fun. While Papa Molar wants to gift his family a miracle herb, Molar Mom takes the opportunity to educate everyone about good hygiene and brushing techniques.
Through rhymes that are easy to remember, Molar Junior and Baby Molar learn about teeth care while enjoying themselves, charting the audience along for the ride. Dabur India Limited Marketing Head-Oral Care Harkawal Singh says, “Dabur Meswak is a herbal toothpaste which not only provides complete care for the entire family, but also has a very unique taste and mouthfeel, making it pleasing for kids as well as for adults.”
“The creative team brought their A game to introduce younger audiences to a magical and evolving Meswak universe. From midnight snacks to explorations in the backyard, Toothy Tales is inspired from the entire creative team’s childhood adventures and we are excited to see what happens next.” says Devlina Banerji - Associate Creative Director, Ting.
Germy Jungle
Dabur Meswak presents to you all the Molar family, who are boarding the Meswak Toothbus on the
quest for Complete Oral Care.
First up, they have to cross the Germy Jungle.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnormniJ60a/
- Cavity Canyon
After having earned the Germ Protector, the Molar family must now navigate through the Cavity
Canyon for the Cavity Protector. Will they be able to do it?
https://www.instagram.com/p/CntmUF-pyJp/
3. Tooth Peak
Now the Molar family, must gear up and be ready to encounter the icy winds of the Tooth Peak. It’s
only after conquering this that they will get access to Strong Roots.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnzKza0JLEO/
4. Dental Desert
Molar family has so far made their way through tricky terrains and dangerous jungles, however
Complete Oral Care still eludes them. They must overcome the final frontier – Dental Desert. We wish
them all the best.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn35hQypjW0/
Kareena Kapoor asks parents to make the right decision about vaccination in GSK's campaign
The actor will headline the pharma company's digital campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 3:25 PM | 3 min read
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited today announced that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be the face of their latest digital campaign, “Faisla Sahi, Zindagi Sahi”. Through this campaign, GSK calls on parents to comply with the vaccination card for their children as recommended by their paediatrician, not only through infancy, but also 1 year and beyond. In the digital films, Kareena talks about the ‘moments’ a child may miss because of ‘missed vaccination’.
Speaking about the campaign, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I am happy to be raising awareness around childhood vaccination with a trusted company like GSK. As a mother, I want to see my children healthy and happy. In today’s day & age, it is important to be cautious about our children’s wellbeing as they are exposed to different germs at other public places. When I get them vaccinated on time, as recommended by their paediatrician, I am doing my bit to keep them protected from multiple diseases.”
Childhood infections such as flu, meningitis, chicken pox, and hepatitis A can be dangerous for children, and in some cases may require hospitalisation and can negatively impact their crucial developmental milestones. Vaccination can help provide protection against these harmful infections and enable them to lead a healthy life[i] [ii] [iii]. The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) recommends a vaccination schedule for children till 18 years of age[iv]. Parents often diligently follow the required vaccination card for the first year – after which vaccination can sometimes take a backseat, and children may miss some vaccinations. The campaign, “Faisla Sahi, Zindagi Sahi” encourages parents to comply with the vaccination card for their children, even beyond the first year of life, in consultation with their paediatrician.
Dr. Rashmi Hegde, Executive Vice President - Medical Affairs, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, “There have been frequent outbreaks of certain vaccine-preventable diseases in the country in the past year; for example, the measles outbreak with more than 11,000 cases across the country between May – November 2022 v, the outbreak of swine flu in Maharashtra in August 2022, and that of hepatitis A in Kota in October 2022 vi vii. These are a cause of concern as there is a possibility that we might see outbreaks of other infections in the future too. For the purpose of prevention, all children must be vaccinated on time. We have launched this campaign to encourage parents to increase their awareness about vaccine-preventable diseases and get their children vaccinated in consultation with their paediatrician so that they always follow their vaccination schedule.”
The campaign attempts to bust some myths around vaccine hesitancy that are prevalent amongst parents which are driven by misinformation, negative beliefs, and safety concerns around immunisation[v]. It also appeals to parents to log on to the website MyVaccinationHub.co.in which provides information on vaccination in 12 languages; and has a ‘digital vaccination tracker’ with timely reminders for parents to keep track of their children’s vaccination. The campaign will run across multiple media formats including digital videos on YouTube, MyVaccinationHub.in, and at paediatricians’ clinics across the country.
CEAT named Strategic Timeout Partner to Women’s Premier League
This will be a three-year contract for the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 1:18 PM | 1 min read
CEAT has won the rights as the Strategic Timeout Partner for the Tata Women’s Premier League (WPL) commencing from 4th March 2023.
The three-year contract marks another milestone in CEAT’s long relationship with Indian cricket, be it as the strategic timeout partner for IPL, the Women’s T20 challenge, bat sponsorships and association with leading cricketers, including Harmanpreet Kaur, Captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team.
Commenting on winning the rights, Lakshmi Narayanan B, CMO, CEAT Tyres said, “We are proud to cement our partnership with BCCI as the strategic timeout partner to Women’s Premier League. Over the years, we have seen a significant rise in interest in the women’s game bolstered by some fantastic performances from our women in blue. We hope that through this association we can play a pivotal role in giving a fillip to the game and creating a huge fan base.”
Pepsi onboards Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador
The association is part of the brand’s attempt at being the voice of the youth
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 12:52 PM | 1 min read
Pepsi has roped in Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador.
Pepsi has always been synonymous with the voice of the youth and believes in empowering them with self-expression, self-confidence, and self -belief. This match between Pepsi and Ranveer is sure to enthrall audiences across the country.
Commenting on the partnership, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “Pepsi represents the spirit of youth in a bottle and for us, Ranveer perfectly embodies that very spirit. Ranveer stands for the brand ethos – be it being effortless, audacious, or having the gumption to be your true self. We are thrilled to have him on the brand and are extremely confident that the consumers will love the magic we intend to create together.”
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 11:05 AM | 4 min read
exchange4media Group is back with the on-ground Mumbai edition of its flagship property - India Brand Conclave after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held tomorrow, 28th of February, 2023, from 10 am onwards in Mumbai.
The conclave is presented by Admattic, while Pepper Content is the Co-Gold Partner and Kantar is the associate partner.
India Brand Conclave 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.
The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘All About Building Brands For Today & Tomorrow’.
The conclave will witness two insightful panel discussions. The first panel will discuss ‘Consistent vs Persistent: The Long-Term Growth Plan’. Brands are undergoing a massive reinvention with the proliferation of tools and data, focusing on reaching the right audience at the right time. Brand-building is not an overnight success story but the story of being persistent and consistently putting out brand messages and experiences that communicate its promise and meet consumer perceptions and expectations. In the business of brands, ‘Consistency is Key’ is being reiterated time and again and most brands try and adhere to it, but is it enough unless paired with persistence?
The panel will be moderated by Vivek Bhargava, Co-founder, Profitwheel, and the members of the panel will be:
- ARVIND R. P., Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s India
- DEBA GHOSHAL, VP & Head of Marketing, Voltas Limited
- NEHA ANAND, Head, Global Brand and Marketing Communication, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra
- SAI NARAYAN, Chief Marketing Officer, Policybazaar
- SNEHA BERIWAL, Chief Marketing Officer VAHDAM India
- SUPRATIK SENGUPTA, Head, Marketing – Consumer Health, Lupin
There will be another panel discussion at the conclave that will discuss various aspects of brand building for today & tomorrow. The second panel will discuss ‘Building Future-Proof Brands: Defining The Playbook for Connected Era.’
Though an intangible asset, it is crucial for brands to invest more in brand building and make a mark in the industry. In today's highly competitive market, it becomes really crucial for any brand to be in tandem with the new technological and social developments to ensure that it will survive and remain strong and keep up with advancements in the wider world. In this scenario, do brands need to go beyond key aspects like a well-thought-out strategy, extensive insight, and good management? The panel will discuss all this and more.
The panel will be moderated by Rubeena Singh, Country Head - India & MENA, AnyMinds and the members of the panel will be:
- DIPPAK KHURANA, Co-Founder and CEO, Vserv
- DHRUBAJYOTHI SARKAR, Director, Product Marketing and GTM, Consumer Platform Advertising, InMobi
- LAKSHMI NARAYANAN B, Chief Marketing Officer CEAT Limited
- PALLAVI BARMAN, Business Head, HRX
- PUNEETH BEKAL, Director - Marketing, Mastercard
A key fireside chat at the conference will witness another prolific leader who needs no introduction - Mohit Burman, Chairman, Dabur in conversation with Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media group and BW Businessworld. A brand as iconic as Dabur has been around for 138 years and has grown from a family business with humble beginnings to a transnational enterprise with products in over 120 countries across the globe. Today, Dabur India has a portfolio of over 250 Herbal and Ayurvedic products. The brand is dedicated to the Health & Well-Being of every Household and the mission is set - to contemporise Ayurveda and make it relevant for the new generation. At the conference, Burman will talk about the Dabur journey and how it marries traditional Ayurveda with modern-day science.
The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of The Indian Marketing Awards 2023.
For More Details, Visit:
https://e4mevents.com/ibc-2023/
To attend the conference, register here:
https://e4mevents.com/ibc-2023/register
Alternatively, you can also connect for registration:
chandrakant@exchange4media.com or nitin.dhadwal@exchange4media.com
'Our new campaign captures the revolution that is driving a change in our desires'
Mohua Das Gupta, Head - Marketing, Tata CLiQ Luxury, talks about the thought behind their new campaign, marketing strategies and more
By Tanzila Shaikh | Feb 27, 2023 9:33 AM | 3 min read
Luxury e-commerce brand Tata CLiQ Luxury recently launched a video campaign, India on the move. The 14-minute-long video features people, especially the youngsters, from different walks of life. It showcases how the country is changing with more and more people embracing their identity and their approach toward life. The film captured CEOs, entrepreneurs, stylists, models, musicians, fashion consultants and authors, among others, talking about their idea of ‘India on the move’.
In an exclusive conversation with e4m, Mohua Das Gupta, Head - Marketing, Tata CLiQ Luxury, talked about the thought behind the video and their marketing strategies.
Talking about the concept behind the video, Gupta, said they wanted to capture liberation, revolution, and opportunity that are driving a change in people’s needs and desires. She said, “India on the move is a special film that was unveiled at The Luxe Life: Edition 3 event. The country is brimming with energy and optimism, and the endeavour of this film is to capture the liberation, revolution, and opportunities that are driving a change in our needs and desires. As a result, it has impacted the way we think, feel, and consume.”
“The featured voices express their perspectives on what beauty, liberation, and ‘India on the Move’ mean to them. The film takes the audience on a journey through the lives of diverse people who have been inspired by beauty in various forms and are filled with energy and creativity to push their boundaries and create new things”, she added.
Speaking about the target audience, Gupta shared that they want to target the affluent.
She said, “As a luxury e-commerce platform, our target audience is a very niche audience segment, i.e., the top 5 million affluent households, or 1–2% of the top consumers in India. The platform caters to a discerning and affluent audience segment that is digitally savvy and has a high disposable income. The overall marketing strategy will continue to emphasise on establishing Tata CLiQ Luxury as the luxury lifestyle destination for luxury shoppers, while we continue to build brand differentiation through our slow commerce philosophy. We will focus on equity-based campaigns and launch new initiatives to drive content-led commerce.”
During the Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses understood the importance of tier 2 & tier 3 cities as contributors to their business. On this, Gupta said non-metro cities contribute 40% of their business revenue. And so, the portal is betting big on driving higher penetration in Hindi Speaking Market such as Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Kanpur, along with affluent markets like Lucknow, Surat, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.
When asked how brands are taking to personalisation, Gupta said that they make constant efforts in providing consumers with a personalised experience based on the brand and products. The portal is considering adding new strategies. She said, “We are considering adding capabilities that will allow our app to provide a personalised user onboarding experience capable of providing distinct experiences for new users, returning users, and customers interested in new arrivals and brand updates.”
