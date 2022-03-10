e4m GameOn: Exploring the cross-over between gaming & marketing

The online summit to be held on March 11 will witness the release of the e4m-GroupM ESP Report on the Indian Online Gaming Landscape

With gaming continuing to grow into an entire new ecosystem for brands and opportunities in A&M, exchange4media is now all set to host the second edition of GameOn: Online Gaming Summit on Friday, March 11.

Co-powered by the homegrown multinational mobile adtech company Inmobi, the summit's Innovation Partner is leading digital agency Xapads Media with popular live-streaming and esports platform Loco as Associate Partner.

The highlight of the summit is the release of the e4m-GroupM ESP Report on Indian Online Gaming Landscape, a comprehensive examination of the game marketing market size. It covers the opportunities in the industry, the wide spectrum of advertisers, and a lot more. The report will also be an evaluation of ad spends in the Esports category for 2020-21 as well as the future trends that will play a role in defining the landscape moving forward.

Apart from the release of the report, there will also be several immersive sessions with industry veterans from both the gaming and A&M worlds. While Vinit Karnik, Head - Sports, Esports and Entertainment, GroupM South Asia, will be presenting the key findings of the report, Darang Candra, Director, Southeast Asia, Niko Partners, will deliver the keynote address, profiling 'The Global Gamer' as e-sports and online gaming spread across borders, demographics, spending habits and beyond.

The event will also see interesting fireside chats and panel discussions such as the conversation between Dr. Annurag Batra, Founder & Chairman of exchange4media group, and Vaibhav Dange, Founding Director and Member, FEAI, following the opening remarks by Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder & Director, exchange4media.

One of the intriguing sessions will be a presentation by Kevin Soltani, CEO, GIMA Group, USA, on 'World of Esports: A look at an explosive billion-dollar industry', as well as a session chaired by Alok Pandey, VP - Sales & Marketing, Xapads. On the panel will be Minhaz Hazarika, Director - Digital Marketing, Gameskraft; Nalin Dhupia, Head of Digital Marketing, Octro Inc; and Amit Kumar, Head - User Growth & Retention, Hike. They will be discussing the future of Real Money Gaming (RMG).

Manish Agarwal, CEO, Nazara Technologies, and Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation, will have a frank fireside chat on various strategies to further grow the gaming sector in India. There will be another panel chaired by Subhamoy Das, Sr. Business Director at ESP Properties, featuring Alakshit Tripathi, Industry Head - Consumer Packaged Goods, InMobi; Shreya Sachdev, Head, Marketing, PUMA; Santosh Iyer, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes Benz; Anurag Khurana, CEO & Founder, Newgen Gaming. The panel will be talking about ‘Making Gaming Work for Brands’.

Anirudh Pandita, Founder, Loco; Michael Heina, International Sector Director, Esports and Gaming, YouGov, Germany; Jacob Shrader, GM of Esports at ZenSports, USA; and Marcus Howard, Author, ‘INNOVATE:Gaming & Esports’ & Member, Blockchain Game Alliance, will discuss the future of online gaming. Meanwhile, Pia Schörner, Head of Gaming & Sponsoring, BMW Group, Germany, will reveal how the luxury automobile brand has now turned to gaming to attract new buyers.

There will be lots more for both gaming and advertising brands that will prove crucial for navigating this meeting of the worlds.

To register, click on this link https://e4mevents.com/webinar/e4m-GameOn-2022/register.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)