e4m Dakshin Dairies Conference today: Industry experts to decode the 'New South'

The overarching theme of the conference is how the South caters to an eclectic consumer base within the region

The Dakshin Diaries Conference is all set to take place on October 5 from 4:30 PM onwards. The theme for the conference is "Decoding the New South" revolving around how the South caters to a varying consumer base within the region. Our panellists will also share their inspiring stories and strategies and will discuss the market and consumer base of the Southern region.

The conference will showcase a stellar line-up of industry experts across South India, who will come together to discuss the nuances of the market and the changes that the multi-cultural region has witnessed through recent years. The event aims at giving attendees an overview of how the South Indian markets have slowly yet steadily established a strong presence of marketing and advertising.

The conference will kick-start with a panel discussion between our esteemed speakers Rahul Gandhi, CMO, iD Fresh Food; Pavangopal A, CMO, Nandu's; Rajnish Kumar, Head- Digital & Direct to Consumer Strategy, ITC; ArunaJathar, CMO, TenderCuts and VijeshVijayan, Head- Brand Marketing, Sunpure. They will discuss the topic ‘How We Built It,’ where they will share stories of big businesses as well as brands built in the South.

The next in line is a power-packed standalone session by Shubhranshu Singh, Global Head- Marketing, Royal Enfield, who will address ‘The Growing Presence of Southern Brands,’ in the Global Context.

Lastly, K Madhavan, MD, Peps Industries will share the closing remarks in the form of a valedictory address wherein he will touch upon the significant ideas and important touchpoints shared during the conference.

The conference will be followed by the Indian Marketing Awards 2021 South Edition at 6pm.

