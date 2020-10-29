The list features individuals who helped advance an advertiser (brand), advertising/media agency, content marketing/planning agency or any another entity

The first edition of the e4m Content 40 Under 40 list that recognizes leaders in the fast-growing content domain was unveiled on Thursday.

The list features exceptionally talented individuals, who either personally or as part of a team, helped to advance an advertiser (brand), advertising or media agency, content marketing planning, buying and executing agency, or another entity in a demonstrable way.

The list was shortlisted by Jury chaired by Abhishek Ganguly, General Manager, PUMA India and Southeast Asia.

The other Jury members were:

Aditi Shrivastava, CFA – Co-Founder, PocketAces

Ajay Gupte, CEO, South Asia, Wavemaker

Ajay Mehta, SVP, Mindshare

Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer (India and South Asia), Lenovo

Anand Pathak, Director Sales & Marketing, Netmeds

Ankit Mehrotra, CEO & Co-founder, Dineout

Anuraag Srivastava, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, Rainshine Entertainment, Chief Executive Officer, Lightstream

Jay Gotecha, Marketing - Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures

Karan Shroff, Chief Marketing Officer, Unacademy

Kainaz Karmakar, Chief Creative Officer Ogilvy & Mather – West

Navin Shenoy, Head Marketing- Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18

Nikhil Mirchandani, Founder & CEO, Hoop Entertainment

Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman & CEO, FCB India

Shamsuddin Jasani, Group MD- South Asia, Isobar

Sunita Rajan, Senior Vice President Advertising Sales, CNN

Tanmay Mohanty, CEO of Zenith India and Head Of Global Partnerships for Publicis Media India

Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO Media & OOH



Please find the full list below:



