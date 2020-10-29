#breakingone4m: e4m Content 40 Under 40 list unveiled
The list features individuals who helped advance an advertiser (brand), advertising/media agency, content marketing/planning agency or any another entity
The first edition of the e4m Content 40 Under 40 list that recognizes leaders in the fast-growing content domain was unveiled on Thursday.
The list features exceptionally talented individuals, who either personally or as part of a team, helped to advance an advertiser (brand), advertising or media agency, content marketing planning, buying and executing agency, or another entity in a demonstrable way.
The list was shortlisted by Jury chaired by Abhishek Ganguly, General Manager, PUMA India and Southeast Asia.
The other Jury members were:
Aditi Shrivastava, CFA – Co-Founder, PocketAces
Ajay Gupte, CEO, South Asia, Wavemaker
Ajay Mehta, SVP, Mindshare
Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer (India and South Asia), Lenovo
Anand Pathak, Director Sales & Marketing, Netmeds
Ankit Mehrotra, CEO & Co-founder, Dineout
Anuraag Srivastava, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, Rainshine Entertainment, Chief Executive Officer, Lightstream
Jay Gotecha, Marketing - Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures
Karan Shroff, Chief Marketing Officer, Unacademy
Kainaz Karmakar, Chief Creative Officer Ogilvy & Mather – West
Navin Shenoy, Head Marketing- Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18
Nikhil Mirchandani, Founder & CEO, Hoop Entertainment
Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman & CEO, FCB India
Shamsuddin Jasani, Group MD- South Asia, Isobar
Sunita Rajan, Senior Vice President Advertising Sales, CNN
Tanmay Mohanty, CEO of Zenith India and Head Of Global Partnerships for Publicis Media India
Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO Media & OOH
Please find the full list below:
