e4m Conclave: upGrad CEO Arjun Mohan to highlight how to script new marketing practices

The virtual summit will go live at 3 PM on December 13

One of the most popular ed-tech companies in the country, upGrad, has scripted quite an interesting success story backed on innovative services and out-of-box marketing activities. The brand is one of the most creative and smart ones in the category when it comes to utilising marketing channels to amp up its reach.

At the upcoming e4m Conclave, upGrad CEO Arjun Mohan, based on these experiences and insights, will present a keynote address on the topic ‘Scripting New Marketing Practices’, highlighting the role of communication in business success.

Mohan is an highly-experienced industry professional having worked across sales, marketing, and product development domains for more than 15 years. He has worked with brands like Byju’s, Titan, and Tata services. He has a tight grip on subjects like modern marketing practices and building startups.

The umbrella theme for this year’s e4M conclave is ‘Agile Marketing in a Digital World: Are legacy marketing practices at stake? Has the pandemic-led, fast-paced digital transition forced the industry to rewrite the marketing Bible?’

The conference will largely focus on the future of agencies, new marketing practices, and how the pandemic has transformed the world.

Other key speakers at the summit include IPG Mediabrands CEO Daryl Lee, Mindshare Global CEO Adam Gerhart, Lenovo India CEO Shailendra Katiyal, and dentsu Media Services CEO - South Asia Divya Karanai.

The conclave is scheduled to happen on December 13 from 3 PM. The summit will be streamed on the e4m website and social media channels. Visit https://e4mevents.com/webinar/conclave-2021/register for more information and registrations.









