Durex wants to 'end bedroom distancing' in TVC for brand new offering

Durex, the world’s #1 sexual wellbeing brand, launched its first ever “Made for India” innovation with Durex Extra–Thin Flavoured Condoms. Globally, this is Durex’s most customer-centric innovation in the flavoured condoms category. The range will be available in three distinct flavours based on consumer preference and feedback- Chocolate, Strawberry and Bubble gum.

Based on audience insights, this product aims to give its consumers who prefer flavoured condoms, a more intimate and fulfilling experience. Durex Extra-Thin flavoured condoms product launch campaign #EndBedroomDistancing is based on user experiences who are looking for more from their flavoured condoms.

Mr. Dilen Gandhi, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia – Health & Nutrition, Reckitt said, “While over 60 percent of condom sales in India are in the flavoured condoms category, the focus has primarily been on flavours and not on product innovation and offerings addressing intimacy issues faced by the consumers in this segment. As a global leader, Durex is addressing this issue by launching a one-of-its-kind “Made for India” Innovation with Durex Extra - Thin flavoured condoms leveraging our product expertise and superiority of producing thin condoms. This product is a global first launch for Durex focused on bringing in the much-needed intimacy in the bedroom. Complimented by conversations on #EndBedroomDistancing, we promise to help consumers break boundaries of imagination, one innovation at a time.”

Durex’s 360-degree multi-touchpoint campaign ‘#EndBedroomDistancing’ focuses on physical and mental stimulation to make the bedroom experience holistically better while establishing Durex’s product superiority and effectiveness.

Commenting on the creative strategy, Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India, said, “For the launch of Durex’s latest innovation, we faced an interesting conundrum. Do couples who are quite satisfied with existing flavoured condoms have a problem with thickness? Well, in true Durex fashion we did a googly on a current social norm to spark conversations. And we also ripped the mask off the distancing that was happening in bedrooms everywhere. Once we get people talking on social media about #EndBedroomDistancing we will launch our TV spot that employs a metaphor to demonstrate how Durex Extra Thin Flavoured condoms do just that and also gives you flavour that makes you feel closer. The third act of the campaign sustains the conversation with clever memes and influencer posts.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)