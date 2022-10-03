Dream Theatre to manage FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022’s licensed merchandise in India & S Asia

Dream Theatre has also been granted the rights to FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup 2026, and FIFA U-20 World cup Indonesia 2023

FIFA has appointed Dream Theatre for the third consecutive FIFA World Cup to manage the licensed merchandise programme in India and South Asia for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which will take place between November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Dream Theatre has also been granted rights to FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup 2026, FIFA U-20 World cup Indonesia 2023, FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023 and the recently launched FIFAe competitions between 2021 and 2026, which include FIFAe World Cup, FIFAe Club World Cup, FIFAe Nation Cup and FIFAe Continental Cup.

“We are really excited to extend our long-standing partnership with FIFA to the next level with our association for FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022. There is no greater event than the FIFAWORLD CUP and we are working with the best in class partners to bring a truly phenomenal licensed programme for fans in India,” says Jiggy George, Founder and CEO, Dream Theatre.

India will see the roll-out of authentic, licensed products comprising lifestyle apparel for kids and adults, loungewear, innerwear, fitness accessories, bags and luggage, sporting goods and a wide range of fan merchandise and novelty items.

Dream Theatre has facilitated tie-ups with leading e-commerce platforms to enable licensees to make the range widely available across 35,000+ pin codes. Licensed products will also be available in speciality stores, large format and departmental stores, and standalone stores. The range comprises 1000+ SKUs across categories with products starting at Rs 199. The focus of the programme is to ensure fans have access to best-in-class licensed merchandise, as they celebrate the most prestigious event in football.

