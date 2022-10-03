Amul named regional sponsor of team Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2022

Amul has signed as the regional sponsor of the Argentina football team for the FIFA World Cup starting in Qatar on November 20.



In an unanticipated deal, India’s top dairy company Amul has been named the regional sponsor for the Argentina football team in the FIFA World cup 2022 beginning in Qatar in November. It is a significant development considering it is the first regional sponsorship deal for both Amul and Argentina football team.



President of the Argentine Football Association, Claudio Fabian Tapia, in an official statement, told that they are happy to have Amul being AFA’s first regional sponsor in India. Respectively COO of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, Jayen Mehta expressed that Amul is happy about such development and it is proud to announce its association with the Argentina Football team.



Amul also made a characteristic topical as a tribute to the legendary Lionel Messi and named it ‘Masska for Messi.’ Besides, Amul’s partnership also heeds to ongoing India’s 75th celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’

