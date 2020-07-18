Domino's says 'It's safe to order' to people missing pizza in the lockdown

The digital campaign by Enormous Brands aims to strengthen the feeling of safety and trust while ordering from Domino's

Domino’s Pizza, the market leader in chained pizza segment in India, has unveiled its new digital campaign “kitne dino se Domino's Nahi khaya”.

Domino's as a brand has been so much a part of all the happy memories and the social fabric, that it being absent during the lockdown, has made so many really crave for the taste of favourites on their menu. Now with the lockdown relaxed, Domino's is back and has instituted a lot of safety measures and made sure anyone who craves it, gets it safely.

The campaign aims to strengthen the feeling of safety and trust when ordering from Domino’s. With the company’s “Zero Contact Delivery” across all its 1,325 restaurants in the country, the campaign showcases that now no one needs to extend their craving for Domino’s Pizza as customers will receive their order without coming in contact with the delivery staff.

This is a part of the ongoing part digital campaign for the brand and has been conceptualised and executed by Enormous brands.