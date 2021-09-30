Diljit Dosanjh is the face of FILA India

Diljit Dosanjh has been named the new face of FILA in India. "There is a true vibe in this association, as both Diljit and FILA embody youthful energy, playfulness, and a distinct style quotient. Apart from being a brilliant musician and an acclaimed actor, Diljit Dosanjh is a real style icon. His bold fashion statements are not only inspiring a whole new generation but his true love towards streetwear culture is also defining trends," said the sportswear brand.

In this campaign, Diljit will be seen sporting FILA’s Motorsport collection. Motorsport has always been a part of FILA’s DNA and an essential category for the brand.

This year the collection debuts a line of apparel and footwear infused with style and performance with a Motorsport edge.

Diljit in his own style announced to the world “Hum Fila wale ban gaye” (I have now become part of the FILA family), through his Instagram stories is extremely excited on this association.

Rohan Batra - Managing Director – Cravatex Brands Limited, which has an exclusive license for the Brand FILA in India, commenting on this association said, “We are extremely delighted to have Diljit Dosanjh as the face of the brand in India. Diljit has effortlessly blended streetwear and culture and continues to be a massive influence on the youth of India. His approach matches the philosophy of FILA, which caters to the everyday lifestyle of young consumers, who are ambitious while being effortlessly fashionable. We could not have asked for a better association than Diljit, whose style statement is authentic and true.”

The newly launched Motorsport collection is available at FILA exclusive stores, leading large format stores and e-com partners. The range starts at INR 3000 and is designed for consumers who look at motorsport as a fashion and lifestyle choice and not just a sport.

