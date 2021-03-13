Dilen Gandhi moves out as Sr Director and Category Head Foods, PepsiCo India

As per highly placed sources, Gandhi will be joining RB as Regional Marketing Director, Health, South Asia.

Dilen Gandhi has moved out as Sr. Director and Category Head Foods, PepsiCo India. Gandhi has over 17 years of experience in Marketing and Sales. In the past he has been associated with Procter & Gamble and Gillette.

Confirming the development, a PepsiCo spokesperson said, "Over the last 4 years, Dilen has played an integral part in driving growth and category leadership for PepsiCo India’s foods portfolio. His efforts steered the food business to become one of the fastest growing verticals. The company would like to thank Dilen for his many contributions and wish him the very best for all his future endeavours.”

“Anshul Khanna, a home grown talent who has been with PepsiCo for over 18 years takes over from Dilen as Senior Director Marketing – Foods Category. Anshul in his last role, was the Senior Director, Global Brands Marketing, based out of Dublin (Ireland)”, the spokesperson added.

Gandhi’s market experience spans ASEAN, Middle East and Africa having with varied roles in commercial marketing, P&L management and brand strategy across multiple product categories. Gandhi holds an MBA in Marketing from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.

