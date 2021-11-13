The seventh session of the e4m’s Digital 40 under 40 Summit observed panelists who shared their insights on how the last 20 plus months have impacted digital marketing, the next phase of digital marketing, and some technology innovations to watch out for. The panelists of the session were Karan Rajpal, Head of Digital Marketing at Dalmia Cement; Ashima Kakar, Head Marketing at NLB Technologies; Archana Aggarwal, VP- Media at Airtel; and Rajiv Dubey, Senior General Manager - Head of Media at Dabur India Limited. Neel Pandya, CEO – APAC - Pyxis One had chaired the session.

The session started with Pandya asking the panel to define ‘Digital Marketing’ in their own words and their experience. To this, Rajpal said, “Digital Marketing is an opportunity to tell the truth over and over again and your truth becomes your consumer’s truth as well.” Dubey added, “This is something which everybody can do. Marketing is something for which. If you want to do any business you can enhance them by digital marketing.”

Pandya further questioned about the elderly audience moving into digital or the brands switching to youngsters as the target audience in digital marketing to which Dubey said, “I think everybody is aware of digital media. If you go to rural areas and if you talk to people and ask them how do they use smartphones or whether they watch television or nor, then they will say that they know how to operate them. As far as we are concerned, what we look at is the trends into context into marketing. You look at the trend, you look at the right context and then you market it to people. That is how our journey starts and ends.”

Speaking on how digital marketing is seeing a different side of an angle when the marketing is B2B or B2C, Rajpal said, “Cement has usually been B2C. To each of the people, digital marketing is catching up. Across the entire consumption cycle, whatever it is that you buy, today it is almost in normal and natural behaviour to look for it online. Cement is a very low involvement product. It is not sold online or by e-commerce. Over the past 2 years, digital was a good thing to do for many people but there were atleast two elongated periods because of the pandemic where people could not get out. So a lot of these people are now checking online and seeing whether they can get it online or not. I think that from the moment a consumer has thought to buy the cement, how quickly can my person reach out to them and if I can do that well over time, that is the short-term goal for me. The markets mature as the consumer matures.”

Aggarwal spoke about the difference between people wanting to move to digital marketing and people wanting to know about digital marketing or the need for digital marketing where she said, “I think over time and with all the experiments that are done, everybody in the company has started realizing that what you are trying to do in conjunction with your performance. You can’t do one aspect and not to other things. So we have also got into advocacy and influencer marketing. We have introduced a lot of things in last one year and we also track how many consumers are calling the call centers and how many are going to the app for their queries. Till the industry evolves to actually coming together on a platform saying this is the attribution models we should follow and it would be different for different industries. From ROI stand, we look at these things and now we are recently investing into lots of work in terms of platform understanding the reach of digital reach.”

Kakar talked about her current and past learnings in core and digital marketing. She said, “I think for me, the most interesting understanding over the last one month of the transition at Tech Mahindra which is a 5 billion-dollar company, and NLB which is a 500 million dollar company, the sensitivity to digital is far more and I think it’s the emerging businesses that are rising themselves to the need of the digital form of quicker. I think it is also owing to the new age entrepreneurship as they use digital therefore they understand the giving of this platform in an easier way. Also, the whole dynamic of the company is changing. The need to able to reach out to the customer in the most relevant way shows that the consumer today is looking for intimation at all times.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)