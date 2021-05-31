Dettol launches anthem of 'hope and resolve'

Dettol has launched an anthem to spread the message of positivity and hope during these tough times, today. Dettol’s message reiterates the criticality of good habits like hand hygiene, wearing masks, maintaining social distance and vaccination to take on the menace of Covid.

This anthem to infuse positivity has been performed entirely by children across the nation from the safety of their homes. It has been executed with complete adherence to current safety protocols.

Commenting on the anthem launch, Dilen Gandhi, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia – Health & Nutrition, Reckitt said, “Dettol has been driving mass behavioural change and has played an important part in creating a healthier and more hygienic environment. Children have played a crucial role in helping us spread awareness of the importance of health and hygiene. Today, our children have been massively impacted and facing extreme duress due to the virus. This campaign is our way of saluting the future of our country and spreading the message through them of hope, positivity and protection.”

Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director and India Head of Creative at McCann, spoke about the concept: “This anthem is a message of positivity and hope. And who better to bring such a message than those in whom the hopes of a better tomorrow lie; the children of the nation. We hope that this simple message finds a voice in every home of India.”

Dettol has been focused on addressing the rising need of health, hygiene and sanitation in India. With Dettol’s Banega Swasth India initiative, Dettol has impacted more than 20 million children across India.

