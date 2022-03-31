Designer Ritu Kumar's ‘Equally Beautiful’ campaign celebrates beauty from all regions

The campaign will run across brand stores, social media platforms and OOH hoarding in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata and Chennai

Designer-wear brand Ritu Kumar has announced the 2nd ‘Equally Beautiful’ campaign, celebrating different faiths, cultures, creeds and colour. This is the continuation of its ‘Equally Beautiful’ campaign featuring four women from the four distinct regions of India showing different cultures, and beliefs. The campaign will run across brand stores, social media platforms and OOH hoarding in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata and Chennai.

Diversity and equality are fundamental to our founding principles. When force and prejudice try and create schism in the fabric of our society, it is upon us to stand by what we believe.

Photographed by Bikramjit Bose, the campaign features a photo essay on women from the four distinct regions of India who carry with themselves unapologetic beauty and pay homage to their cultural diversities.

“Our artisans follow different faiths and come from different races. Plurality is ingrained in the DNA of Ritu Kumar the brand. We support all our craftspeople irrespective of colour, creed, or culture", the statement read.

