Deodorant brand EVA gets Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

EVA, the deodorant brand with a non-alcoholic ingredient base, has announced Rashmika Mandanna as their brand ambassador.

EVA has also launched its all-new brand film, featuring Rashmika and reiterating its tagline, “With EVA, Special Happens”.

The campaign highlights the features of the product through the representation of what positivity and confidence truly looks like with EVA deodorants, reiterating the ideology that With EVA, Special Happens.

Speaking about her association with EVA, Rashmika said, “I have always strongly believed that confidence and positivity comes from within you. I find myself drawn to moments, people and products that exude positivity and uplift me every step of the way. While I love the fragrance and how it helps me improve my mood, EVA tells a larger story that normalizes moments of self-doubt and self-discovery that occur in every young woman’s journey in life. Partnering with EVA, a brand that so perfectly represents young Indian girls and their unique and one-of-a-kind personalities as they come of age, is a very fulfilling experience. I look forward to telling their story and helping girls find that little dose of confidence they need in key moments, with a single spray of EVA.”

Commenting on the announcement and brand film, Vishal Vyas, Head of Marketing, EVA says, “Our primary mission has always been to prioritize our brand in a way to extend positivity and elevate one’s confidence through EVA’s usability. Partnering with Rashmika Mandanna, a candidly positive person has been a pleasure. We are grateful to have her on board as the brand ambassador of EVA as she brings the newness and fresh perspective to the film and we believe special happens for the brand with this special partnership.”

