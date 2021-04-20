dentsu X India wins global media mandate for Galderma

The agency will oversee the media, strategy, planning, and buying for the total portfolio of Galderma products

dentsu X India, the media agency from the house of dentsu international, has won the global media mandate of Galderma, the pioneer in dermatology. The account was won following a comprehensive competitive pitch process.

As per the mandate, the agency will oversee the media, strategy, planning, and buying for the total portfolio of Galderma products.

Sathya Narayanan, Managing Director – South Asia, Galderma said, “We are delighted to have dentsu X as our agency partner. dentsu X’s fresh approach to communication planning hinges on consumers motivations, hopes and aspirations. Their data-driven, clear thinking and innovative approach in addressing consumer and business goals, will strongly support our vision of becoming the leaders in the field of skin health.”

Speaking on the win, Divya Karani, Chief Executive Officer, dentsu X added, “We are so excited at the incredible opportunity to partner with Galderma. Their ground-breaking research provides a continual progression of an innovative portfolio. Delivering consumers’ experiences beyond mere exposures, we, together, have clear plans to convert our ambitious goals into reality.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)