Dentsu Webchutney wins creative and media duties of Blackberrys

Dentsu Webchutney (A dentsuMB Company), the digital creative agency from the house of dentsu India, has won the creative and media duties for the menswear brand, Blackberrys. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

Through this partnership, the agency aims to create a space of accessibility and style for the brand. The focus is to make men’s occasion wear such as suits & jackets more holistic and approachable.

Gautam Reghunath, CEO, Dentsu Webchutney said, “Blackberrys is an iconic Indian brand that has been innovating in menswear for decades. A true homegrown giant in premium fashion. We want to bring the best of Dentsu Webchutney’s unique brand of creativity while also staying true to the brand Blackberrys’ legacy and ethos.”

Nitin Mohan, Director, Mohan Clothing Company Pvt. Ltd. ( MCCPL ) commented, “Blackberrys Menswear focuses on innovation, precision and a keen eye to detail. Our apparel leans heavily on being fashion forward and tailoring our clothes to the needs of our audiences.”

“We are confident that Dentsu Webchutney shares our understanding of the brand’s ambitions and we truly believe this association will enable us help Blackberrys become India’s first and foremost FIT Expert as well as the most loved premium menswear brand,” he further added.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)