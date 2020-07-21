Delhi Airport & 22feet Tribal Worldwide take travellers on a virtual tour of India

Instagram campaign #DELnavigate is an initiative to raise the spirits of those with wanderlust even as they stay safe at home

Delhi Airport joined hands with 22feet Tribal Worldwide, part of the DDB Mudra Group, to launch an innovative Instagram campaign #DELnavigate. The initiative enables people to experience India virtually while being safe at home.

The ongoing pandemic has forced travel enthusiasts to stay indoors and has potentially derailed plans for travel this year. Delhi Airport spotted an opportunity to offer a unique experience through #DELnavigate, to lift the spirits of people experiencing wanderlust by allowing them to explore picturesque locations from their phones.

Delhi Airport’s reconnection to a host of domestic destinations is seen through a virtual network of destinations on Instagram. Four zone accounts - @DELtoNorth, @DELtoEast, @DELtoSouth & @DELtoWest - connects to four more destination accounts each. These are connected via tags through Instagram highlight stories. Users can seamlessly engage with multiple story highlights that showcase popular picturesque destinations in the country.

Elaborating on the campaign, Debashish Ghosh, National Creative Director, 22feet Tribal WW said, “In today’s time with respect to the Covid-19 scenario, the role of social media for the consumers has become even more important than it was ever before. With #DELNavigate we wanted to showcase that even a little bit of interactivity allows the user to engage with the brand in a more meaningful way. As the enabler of travel, Delhi Airport understands what effect the lack of leisure travel has on our consumers. This activity was a way to let them experience a bunch of exotic destinations they have visited, or want to visit, vicariously.”