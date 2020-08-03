Data and insights to be the main draw at e4m Content Upfront

Media companies and agencies see it as an activity to galvanise ad spends as economy recovers

India’s first upfront organised by exchange has received an enthusiastic response from media companies, agencies and advertisers.

Replying to the questions about the expectations media agencies have from the virtual event to be held on August 12-14, 2020, the senior executives expect media companies to share data, insights and media offering that can be incorporated into the plans they (agencies) are preparing for the brands they represent. Media companies have responded to that by compiling first-hand information from the markets they cater to. “We are working in a spirit of partnership and collaboration.”, the head of advertising sales at a media conglomerate said.

Heads of all agencies, their senior management and business teams from across the country are likely to attend be the meetings to be held through videoconferencing.

Many media companies are leveraging their premium talent, content teams and previews of their new shows to communicate their proposition for the upcoming months.

The revival of business activities that has followed the easing of restrictions starting June has prompted marketers to enhance advertising and promotional activities, particularly during festival season, when the consumer spending peaks. Some of the sectors that are being seen to hold immediate promise are consumer-packaged goods, consumer durables, automobile, health, e-commerce, BFSI and technology.

Brand teams too have shown keen interest in the upfront sessions to be in tune with consumers and trends; and to allocate resources in a more effective way.

A large number of independent media and digital marketing agencies also participating in the three-day event.