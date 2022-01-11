Dabur Honey names actor Rashmika Mandanna as Brand Ambassador

The brand will roll out a series of campaigns with Rashmika to consolidate its foothold in the Southern markets

Dabur India has signed southern actress Rashmika Mandanna as the new Brand Ambassador for Dabur Honey. A series of campaigns featuring Rashmika will be rolled out across media and the association will play a pivotal role in consolidating Dabur Honey’s foothold in the South Indian markets.

Dabur India Ltd. Marketing Head - Health Supplements Prashant Agarwal said: “We are excited to have Rashmika Mandanna as Dabur Honey’s new face. She is not only the perfect personification of Dabur Honey’s brand values but also connects with the youth directly when it comes to health and leading a healthy lifestyle. She championed healthy eating choices and fitness. Because of her huge fan base particularly among the youth, our target consumers can recognize her and connect with her instantly. We hope that more and more consumers will get inspired by her healthy lifestyle and adopt Dabur Honey in their lives.”

Dabur Honey unveiled a new campaign titled “Dabur Honey is as Pure as 24 Karat Gold”, featuring Rashmika.

“It’s a fun filled campaign which revolves around an engagement with a twist, and Rashmika brings her charisma and authentic self to create a captivating experience for the audience. Honey is an integral part of our diet today to make it healthy and nutritious, not just for us but for the entire family. This is re-emphasized through this film,” Agarwal said.

Commenting on her association with the brand, Rashmika said, “I am happy to start this journey with Dabur Honey. Being a user of Dabur Honey, I am really excited to share the benefits of healthy living and to help my fans incorporate Honey in their daily routine. In current times, it is important that we focus on overall health. With this new campaign, I would definitely want to communicate the importance of Dabur honey in our daily lives.”

“Dabur Honey has always stood for health and has constantly nudged the consumer to adopt honey in their daily diet, be it by way of having Dabur Honey with warm water every morning; as an additive in food and breakfast items; or as a replacement for sugar. Dabur Honey not only helps in reducing calories but also helps in boosting immunity,” Agarwal added.

Dabur India Ltd Regional Business Head-South J. P. Victoria said: “We are really proud that Dabur Honey, which is a legacy product in our portfolio for so many years, has associated with the one of the youngest celebrities of South India. Rashmika strongly reflects Dabur Honey’s personality, making her a perfect fit for the brand. I am confident that she will encourage households to adopt Dabur Honey in their daily diet and play an integral part in taking Dabur Honey to newer milestones.”

