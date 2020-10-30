Dabur salutes Delhi Police for their selfless service during the pandemic

Under this initiative, the brand communicated the citizens' good wishes for the police force and presented them with Chyawanprash to boost their immunity

Moving forward on its mission to create awareness about the importance of immunity and supporting the corona warriors, Dabur Chyawanprash from the house of Dabur India Ltd, India’s leading Ayurvedic product maker, organized a unique program ‘Seva Ko Salaam’ this week to honour Delhi Police for their services during the challenging times.

Under this initiative, team of Dabur volunteers met the citizens to capture their feelings for the police force of Delhi and collect their good wishes / signatures for the good health of policemen. Dabur will hand over Chyawanprash to Police Personnel to boost their immunity and enable them to work for the society and fighting the virus tirelessly.

Sudhanshu Dhama, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police I, Outer District, Delhi Area said: “I want to take this opportunity to thank Delhiites for their love and support towards the Delhi Police. We will share the message of your love with all our staff. The signature campaign started off as a survey on the response of Delhi Police during the pandemic. I am proud of the fact that Dabur India received more than 97,000 signatures and more than 10,000 hash tags on ‘Seva ko Salaam’”.

Mukesh Mishra, Vice President – Health Care (Dabur India Ltd) said:“Dabur Chyawanprash ‘Seva Ko Salaam’ was organized to extend gratitude towards the police force who have worked fearlessly and protected millions of citizens during COVID19. Dabur also honoured the Police Personnel with Mementos and Exemplary Service Certificates which was given to the Deputy Commissioner of Police – Outer District, Delhi and his team in addition to that Chyawanprash packs was providedto 1500+Police personal”.

To felicitate the Delhi Police, a function was organised by Dabur India on October 28 at the Deputy Commissioner of Police office, Outer District, Delhi. Towards the end of the function Anand Kumar Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police II, Outer District, Delhi Area appreciated the efforts of Vritti Solutions, which conceptualized and executed ‘Seva ko Salaam’ Campaign.