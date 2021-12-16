Year-ender: D2C brands that took the TV route to marketing in 2021

Take a look at some of the top brands that chose the TV advertising way to market their products for the first time in 2021

2021 has all been about the stellar growth of tech companies and digital-first D2C brands. From marquee IPOs like that of Zomato, Paytm, and Nykaa that shook the market to growing investments in alternate routes like Good Glamm Group acquiring ScoopWhoop, Miss Malini, and PopXO etc, the D2C world was up with interesting happenings throughout the year. Another interesting trend that grew in the year was many new digital-first D2C brands opting for traditional TV advertising to take their products to an even wider consumer base. Here are some of the top brands that chose the TV advertising way to market their products for the first time in 2021.

Bewakoof.com

Digital-first fashion and e-commerce brand Bewakoof.com started doing TVCs from the second half of the year with faces like Sanya Malhotra, Sidharth Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. An extension of its ‘Bewakoofi Hai Zaruri’ proposition, its ads are slice-of-life humorous pieces.

Country Delight

Country Delight too took its marketing efforts to TV by launching an interesting TVC featuring Madhuri Dixit Nene on World Milk Day on June 1. The TVC made the viewer understand the process of production and delivery, straight from farm to their doorstep. The commercial concluded with Madhuri Dixit sharing the brand ethos, “Naturally Acha Naturally Sacha”.

Mamaearth

Though FMCG brand Mamaearth launched its first national television advertisement in November 2020 for its new onion hair oil, the brand continued to invest in TV advertising in 2021 too. It launched its first TVC for its face washes in March this year featuring Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The film was conceptualised by Korra Worldwide and highlighted how Mamaearth is becoming a preferred brand by the millennials.

In June, the brand got the mother-daughter pair of Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan to promote its hair-care range. It was the first time that the duo shared screen space and Amrita Singh did a commercial after 35 years.

MyGlamm

DTC beauty and personal care brand MyGlamm launched its first national TVC in August this year, featuring brand ambassador and investor Shraddha Kapoor. Created by Sideways, the campaign talked about the unique selling proposition of the brand, which is co-creation. It highlighted getting women to actively participate in the creation of products that address specific beauty needs.

