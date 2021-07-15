D-day: Gear up for high-powered exchange4media-GroupM Voice Marketing Conference

The likes of Prasanth Kumar, CEO, SA, GroupM; Sanja Partalo, EVP, Strategic Development & Partnerships, WPP; and Sarah Salter, Head of Innovation, Wavemaker, will share insights on voice marketing

India’s foremost event on voice marketing, the eagerly awaited exchange4media-GroupM Voice Marketing Conference, is all set to kick off today.

To be streamed online, the event will bring together technology experts, marketing thought leaders and solution providers to uncover the impact of voice technology on consumer behaviour and the need for marketers to adopt it to make their marketing campaigns more efficient. Interesting discourses around how voice has been used innovatively to target audiences in rural India, the surge in voice searches, the rapid adoption of virtual assistants, and the integration of bots to drive conversational commerce will be uncovered at the event.

The conference will open with Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia, GroupM, and Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder & Director, exchange4media, examining the opportunities for voice-based marketing for brands in India and setting the context for the day’s proceedings.

Prominent keynote speakers include Sanja Partalo, EVP, Strategic Development & Partnerships, WPP, and Sarah Salter, Head of Innovation, Wavemaker.

A presentation specially curated for the event by Niraj Ruparel, Head of Mobile & Emerging Tech, GroupM and Head of Voice Practice, WPP India, will share key insights from ‘Decoding the Voicebox’, the GroupM report brought out recently in association with exchange4media & InMobi.

The Marketing Leaders Session on ‘Why Brands Need a Voice Strategy’ will feature Anusha Shetty, Chairperson & Group CEO, Grey Group, India; Ajay Dang, Joint Executive President, Head-Marketing ,UltraTech Cement (Aditya Birla Group); Gaurav Jeet Singh, General Manager Media - South Asia, Unilever; Mohit Beotra, Co-Founder, Air Pollution Action Group; Ravi K. Shharma, Vice President, Revenue, Gaana. It will be hosted by Ajay Gupte, CEO South Asia, Wavemaker.

The Technology Leaders Panel will discuss how voice technology and voice-enabled solutions have evolved in light of ever-increasing number and usage of smartphones, expansion of existing applications, acceleration of voice adoption in AI-powered applications and increase in new voice applications. The panellists will be Anil Nair, CEO, VMLY&R; Dilip RS, Country Manager, Alexa Skills, Voice Service and Mobile, Amazon; Jayesh Ullattil, General Manager India, InMobi; Kumar Rangarajan, Co-founder and Obsessive Dictator, Slang Labs; Neha Barjatya, Marketing Head, Platforms & Devices, Google India; Shankar Jayaraman, SVP, Products, Jio Platforms, and the host will be Tushar Vyas, President, GroupM South Asia.

The speakers for the session on ‘Voice for CSR’ will be Rama Iyer, Director General, WPP India Foundation, and Preeti Rao, Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Bombay.

The day will also include a Fireside Chat between Julia Rast, Global Solutions & Innovation Manager, Xaxis and Stas Tushinskiy, CEO and Co-Founder, Instreamatic.

