Cycle Pure Agarbathi launches campaign to promote Naivedya Cup Sambrani
The film captures the essence of fusion between tradition and modernity
Cycle Pure Agarbathi has launched its new ad campaign to promote Cycle Naivedya Cup Sambrani. The ad shows how Cycle's cup sambrani helps Indians enjoy the traditional sambrani fragrance, in a convenient manner, without the hassles of lighting coal, cow dung etc.
“Made with pure ingredients that are ethically sourced, every cup is filled with natural goodness and timeless wellness. Carefully crafted for even burning, the cycle naivedya sambrani cup is easy to light, and the fragrance transforms any space into a tranquil retreat,” the company said in a statement.
The ad campaign captures the essence of this fusion between tradition and modernity.
Speaking on this campaign, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said,
"The Naivedya Cup sambrani is yet another progressive innovation from Cycle that aims to keep Indian tradition alive for the benefit of future generations. The films show a progressive portrayal of the older generation who introduces the younger generation to the convenience of lighting the cup sambrani. As a brand, we thrive on continuous innovation and have a legacy of 75 years of original product creation. The cup sambrani paved the way from the creation of a cup sambrani segment in the market. We feel humbled to be able to contribute creatively and meaningfully to india's rich legacy and keep our time-honoured traditions alive”.
Bisleri forges 2-year deal with Ultimate Table Tennis League as hydration partner
The partnership is part of the brand’s #CarryYourGame campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 1:25 PM | 2 min read
Bisleri has partnered with The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) as the Official Hydration Partner for the next two years. The partnership is part of the #CarryYourGame campaign to establish a stronger brand connect with Bisleri, hydration and sports.
The Ultimate Table Tennis is India’s premier table tennis tournament scheduled from July 13 to 30 in Pune, Maharashtra.
Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, said, "We are delighted to partner with the Ultimate Table Tennis League as part of our #CarryYourGame campaign wherein we will also be releasing limited edition bottles featuring Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal Achanta and Hana Matelova. We are committed to establish the strong link between Bisleri and Hydration by celebrating sportsmanship and endurance of athletes and players from all genres of sports.”
Ekansh Gupta, VP, IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis, expressed their enthusiasm on the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to have Bisleri as our Official Hydration Partner for the tournament. Bisleri's commitment to providing safe and pure water aligns with our mission of offering the athletes the right hydration, enabling them to perform well during the game. We hope the association will help enhance the overall experience for players and fans alike."
As the Official Hydration Partner, Bisleri will play a vital role in ensuring the participants and attendees stay hydrated throughout the intense competition. The association will be further promoted through co-branded Bisleri delivery trucks, which will travel across the city, creating excitement among the youth.
We believe in making technology accessible to everyone: Chandrika Jain, Lenovo
Jain, Director - Marketing, Lenovo India, talks about the brand’s Brave New Art video series that melds analogue and digital art, strategies to engage Gen Z, leveraging data, digital and more
By Ritika Raj | Jul 13, 2023 9:05 AM | 6 min read
In art, two distinct worlds have long stood apart: the traditional analogue and the modern digital, which rarely intersect. What if these worlds were to collide? What if cutting-edge technology became the bridge that connected them, allowing for an interesting fusion of creativity? Lenovo India answers these questions with their new video series, Brave New Art for its Yoga series laptops. Chandrika Jain, Director - Marketing, Lenovo India, sheds light on the concept behind their new video series.
The Creative Brief
"It's not like any other traditional piece of content that generally we have built in the past or brands have built," says Jain. She explains that the inspiration for this unique concept came from the competitive landscape and the need to capture the attention of Gen Z. "The question was - how can we build content that is authentic that would make the audience want to engage with us? Then we looked at art and saw that they exist in different forms - analogue and digital, and the convergence of the two seemed like the perfect way to achieve that," she adds.
To bridge the gap between analog and digital art, Lenovo drew inspiration from their Yoga device, known for its creative capabilities. "Our Yoga devices are designed for creators, and we wanted to showcase how these devices can bring the two forms of art together. We tried to bring art from analog and allow it the limitless possibility that digital offers and see what can be created, and that is how Brave New Art was formed - all of it enabled through technology. Showcasing our intent at Lenovo, we build smarter technology for everybody and the intent of that technology is to enable people" Jain remarks.
Promoting ‘Brave New Art’
Lenovo embarked on this journey in collaboration with artists such as Shantanu Hazarika, MC Ham, Meher Malik, and Prithvi Shetty. "These four creators brought their unique perspectives to merge analog and digital art. Together, we created a two-part series that showcases the beauty and versatility of brave new art. There is a music video and a 3D immersive session, which are already giving rise to a variety of content." Jain explains.
When asked about Lenovo’s promotional strategies for the series, Jain emphasizes their focus on the Gen Z audience. "Gen Z is at the core of the creator economy, and our research shows that engaging with them requires a thoughtful approach around the kinds of media that this audience would be most available on. We have leveraged a multi-channel strategy, including social media platforms, over-the-top (OTT) services, connected TV, and YouTube, to reach and captivate our target audience," she reveals. Lenovo's brave new art campaign has already achieved impressive results. Jain shares, "We have reached approximately 20 million people, and the content has garnered around 30 million views."
Strengthening ‘Brand’ Lenovo
Lenovo's unique value proposition lies in its commitment to ‘Smarter Technology For All - which is its tagline and intent as stated by Jain. "The way in which Lenovo thinks about content is always in differentiated forms and in authentic forms. At Lenovo, we believe in making technology accessible to everyone. Our focus is not just on building smarter technology but also on putting it in the hands of as many people as possible. This democratic approach differentiates us," Jain asserts.
Further highlighting Lenovo's dedication to providing a consistent customer experience, she adds "Customer service and brand loyalty are of utmost importance to us. We have implemented various measures to ensure customer satisfaction at every touchpoint, from pre-purchase to post-purchase. Whether it’s the ‘PcPal’ that helps consumers to make choices on the kind of laptops that might suit their requirements best and options to customise their device at the pre-purchase stage; an omnichannel approach of selling laptops at different touchpoints at the purchase stage or ADP (Accidental Damage Protection) that saves customer money should they opt for it at the post-purchase stage. Our goal is to make the entire customer journey seamless and enjoyable," she explains.
Additionally, Data and analytics play a crucial role in Lenovo's marketing strategies. Jain explains, "We believe in responsible marketing driven by data intelligence. We conduct extensive research and analysis to understand our customers better, we run brand trackers. This helps us refine our media strategies and deliver targeted content to the most relevant audience. We track our media very, very closely. That gives us a good sense of what works for our audiences. Data and Research are two things that drive us as a brand. We are very disciplined about it and are constantly seeking newer ways of understanding our customers more and Lenovo invests a lot in that area."
Marketing Secrets
Digital platforms have become integral to Lenovo's marketing efforts in reaching and engaging audiences, Jain acknowledges. "Digital channels are a vital part of our media mix. Marketing is about finding our audiences where they are available, in meaningful places, and in opportunities where they have the mind space. We use digital as a medium to do exactly that, and we explore all its forms. May that be direct programmatic or building content through platforms like YouTube or Social as a medium that is Meta. We've progressed to audio as a medium, OTT and connected TV are becoming part of that portfolio to connect with our target audience in meaningful ways," she adds.
When asked if it’s safe to say that digital takes up most of the media budget allocation percentage, says Jain “Digital is a very large portion of our media spend. Depending on the customer and where the customer is found is how we lay our media dollars. For Brave New Art, it was a largely digital spend, but should my objective be different, and my audience be different then that mix would change”. On increasing marketing spends in the near future, she adds “The ‘brand’ is a very fundamental part for Lenovo as a company. We are looking at strengthening our brand so investments towards that would be critical for us going forward.”
Rise in consumption: Bells of revival ringing for ad market?
Along with FMCG firms seeing good growth in volume & sales in the April-June quarter, industry experts say ICC World Cup and the upcoming festive season will give a further fillip to ad spends
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jul 13, 2023 8:51 AM | 5 min read
The decline in inflation in the June quarter has lifted consumer spending and demands in rural and urban India, leading to growth in sales and volumes, FMCG players like Godrej Consumers, Dabur and Adani Wilmar have said in their June quarter BSE filings.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, for instance, reported that its organic business witnessed a “double-digit” volume growth. Dabur's consolidated business is expected to register growth exceeding 10%. Adani Wilmar’s FMCG segment recorded revenue growth of 30%+ YoY.
The revenue of companies in the fast-moving consumer goods space is expected to grow 7-9 per cent this fiscal, according to a CRISIL Ratings report. This uptick in sales and volumes has been attributed to a decline in inflation, more so in the rural parts.
eCommerce sales volumes have also grown by about 24% in the April to June quarter, up from 16% in the previous quarter, data from Unicommerce showed. It is noteworthy that domestic consumption powers about 60 per cent of the GDP.
These reports have boosted the advertising and media sector’s morale since it has been facing ad budget cuts for the last few quarters.
With the rise in consumption coupled with increase in wages, most FMCG firms are planning to allocate more funds for advertising and marketing campaigns to cash in on the growth momentum and expand in new markets and categories.
“FMCG growth is naturally followed by more investment in advertising, mainly to expand our reach in new markets and promote new categories and products,” marketing heads of three leading FMCG firms told e4m, requesting anonymity as the firms are on a silent period ahead of their quarterly results. The penetration and consumption of higher and premium products are growing.
The reports have energized the M&A industry. Players expect to make more ad dollars in this fiscal compared to the lull period of the last few quarters. Q2 and Q3 also coincided with the monsoon and festive season when brands spend more to woo consumers. Ecommerce majors also run special festive sales to cash in on the auspiciousness of festivals.
FMCG and eCommerce sectors have been the two top contributors in India’s ad spend in 2022, with 32 per cent and 14 per cent share, respectively, shows Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023. The report has predicted that Indian ad spend is expected to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in the current fiscal year.
Debarshi Chakravorti, VP, Business and Communications Planning, Interactive Avenues (digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), says, “My expectations for the next few quarters are rather optimistic. With better crop yields expected due to favourable monsoon conditions and rising farm incomes, we can anticipate growth in rural consumption trends in India.”
“The ICC Cricket World Cup, coinciding with the festive months of October and November, will provide an additional boost for the FMCG sector. Such sporting events generate tremendous interest in India, presenting a valuable opportunity to tap into a captive audience,” Chakravorti noted.
‘Prosperity and premiumisation to drive growth’
As the world’s sixth-largest economy, India is at the cusp of a tremendous opportunity for both economic progress and improvement in the general well-being of its citizens. This is driving the growth of premium categories, experts say.
According to Shradha Agarwal, CO-Founder & CEO, Grapes, “If we look at the next few quarters, we can see that the sales volume of FMCG companies is increasing significantly. Moreover, the HNI families will rise from 5 to 10%, the upper middle-class from 35 to 46%, and the lower-income households will reduce, as per a World Economic Forum report. This indicates India's rising affluence and demand for premium goods.”
Rammohan Sundaram, President – Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group, shared a different point of view. According to him, prices of fruits and veggies have been affected due to heavy rains in the north and deficiency in the east and south. This is bound to have a direct impact on the supply chain of basic needs like vegetables, which is why we are seeing such hefty prices on them, for example tomatoes.
“When such a situation arises, the impact is directly on consumption, and this will affect the common man for 2-3 months. However, the festive period shows tremendous prospects as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 falls during the same period leading to a power-packed season for ad agencies,” Sundaram noted.
Long-term prospects look good: Redseer
While the macro picture has been bleak for the last two quarters, India’s private consumption, which had dipped to US$ 2.2 trillion in Q3-Q4 FY23, is on its way up and expected to touch US$ 2.4 Tn+ in Q4 FY24, says Redseer Strategy Consultants.
Signs of recovery are emerging from across sectors, such as credit card spending, air travel, and sales of vehicles, says the study, adding that India’s long-term consumption trends are gradually reflecting increased prosperity as consumer behaviour evolves towards higher categories.
However, fear of more global headwinds also looms large as Agarwal pointed out that recession could play a spoilsport and make the sales go on a toss.
BW Festival of Marketing 2023 to bring industry titans together
The two-day marketing festival is set to take place on 18th and 19th August 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 8:27 AM | 4 min read
BW Businessworld presents the ‘Festival of Marketing’ uniting the best of marketing professionals, industry leaders, and visionaries from the industry for a larger-than-life experience. The event is set to take place on 18th and 19th August 2023 at The Imperial, New Delhi.
The two-day event is poised to revolutionize the way we perceive, strategize, and execute marketing in the present marketing scenario. It will offer a forum with powerful panel sessions, keynote sessions from the industry experts and two back-to-back awards, namely, BW Marketing World’s ‘40Under40’ and ‘Top 100 Marketers’, who understand consumer insights and strategies, bringing the finest growth for their brand and businesses.
The elite list is open for nominations for all marketers in India and will be closing soon. Post the closing of the nomination, an experienced and well-curated jury will evaluate these nominations to conclude the final winners.
With Marketing Conversations that Drive Business Outcomes, the theme of ‘An Industry In Transition’, strives to unleash the full potential of marketing professionals by encouraging collaboration, igniting their creativity, and empowering them to thrive in an ever-changing landscape of marketing. Various panel discussions and keynote speeches will revolve around the theme with topics such as Marketer’s Guide to Beating Global Recession, Building Brands through the Culture of Innovation, Understanding the Complexities of Localisation and Globalisation in Marketing and many more.
Nominate now at https://bwevents.co.in/marketingworld/cmo-festival-2023/
Power Speakers of 2023
The Festivals of Marketing brings industry experts with their best foot forward. Three tracks will be primarily focussed on day one namely the marketing outlook track, the tech track and the innovation track. With powerful keynote sessions and panel discussions, our headline speaker, Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava International will be addressing, ‘Marketing's Transition from Cost Centre to Revenue Generator For A Company’ from the innovation track.
In the marketing track, the first panel discussion, ‘The CMO Sentiment Index in India: Marketing Spends Outlook in 2023-24’ will include of powerful speakers such as Girish Kalra, Chief Marketing Officer, TATA AIA Life Insurance ; Gunjan Khetan, Chief Marketing Officer, Perfetti Van Melle India; Virat Khullar- Group Head Marketing, Hyundai India and Sai Narayan, Chief Marketing Officer, PolicyBazaar whereas for the panel discussion ‘Growing Scope of Digital Marketing & Its ‘Jugal Bandi’ with TV & Print’, the speakers will comprise of Amit Gujral - Head - Marketing (CMO), JK Tyres; Ankit Desai - CMO India, Hershey Company; Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, Oppo India; Karthik Gangawani, Head of Marketing, JIOBP; Nitin Sethi, Chief Digital Officer - Consumer Business, Founding Leader – Adani Digital Labs and Sunil Narula, Senior Vice President- Sales & Marketing, Panasonic Life Solutions India.
The tech track will feature a panel discussion called "Creating Immersive Experiences for Deeper Consumer Engagement," with panellists including Rachit Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Hero Cycles; Rahul Talwar, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance; and Tushar Malhotra. Pooja Baid, Chief Marketing Officer, Philips Domestic Appliances India; Puneeth Bekal, Director - Marketing, Mastercard; and Karan Kumar, Group Chief Marketing and Growth Officer.
The innovation track will consist of panel discussion titled, ‘Building Brands through the Culture of Innovation’ along with speakers Akash Deep Batra, Executive Director & Head of Marketing, Customer Experience & Analytics, DBS Bank; Aparna Bhawal, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India & Partner Countries; Atit Mehta, Marketing Head, Byjus; Hari Hara Sudhan, Head of Marketing Communication, Nippon Paint India and Sachin Chhabra, Head Marketing & Capabilities, ACC & Ambuja. The final panel discussion titled, ‘Decoding The 2025 Consumer’ will coprise of powerful panellists such as Amedeo Aragona, Marketing Head, Kinder Brands, Ferrero India; Charu Kishnani, Executive Vice President - Marketing, CarDekho Group and Mili Kapoor, Head of Marketing, Nestle Professional Beverages.
Nominate now at https://bwevents.co.in/marketingworld/cmo-festival-2023/
Prime Video joins hands office of principal scientific adviser to empower start-ups
Mission Start Ab will feature 10 early-stage grassroots entrepreneurs with a focus on made-for-India innovations
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 2:19 PM | 4 min read
Prime Video has joined forces with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), Government of India, to create Mission Start Ab, a first-of-its-kind series, that will showcase India’s grassroots innovators as they turbo-charge their business growth.
The seven-episode series will show these promising entrepreneurs, focusing on scaling made-for-India innovations with the potential to impact socio-economic change, undertaking a series of challenges in pursuit of scaling their business and securing funding for their ventures.
Mission Start Ab is a new series that will engage audiences with the power of human stories behind every promising Indian start-up. It will celebrate the ingenuous and audacious entrepreneurs who have the potential to build and scale their businesses and give 3 of the most prolific investors the opportunity to invest in them.
The series promises to captivate viewers with stories of these unique Indian start-ups and founders, their humble beginnings, never-say-die spirit, and the sacrifices they have made along the way to turn their dreams into reality.
“Lauding the remarkable spirit of India's grassroot innovators, I am delighted to announce Prime Video’s reality series Mission Start Ab. This captivating series will serve as a powerful platform, showcasing the inspiring stories of those driving social change through innovation,” said Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India. “I am optimistic that it will offer immense learning opportunities to grassroot innovators in India, providing valuable insights into sustainable start-up practices and attracting the right investors. Furthermore, the series promises to entertain viewers while promoting the growth of our nation's grassroots innovation ecosystem.”
“Our mission at Prime Video has always been to be a force for good, and an enabler of India’s economy – directly and indirectly. We are incredibly proud to partner with the Office of the PSA, Government of India and bring to life Mission Start Ab, a path-breaking series,” said Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video, India.
“This collaboration between the Office of the PSA, Government of India and Prime Video is another milestone on the journey that started earlier this year with Amazon India signing the Letter of Engagement (LoE) with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) with an objective of contributing to the growth of India’s creative economy. This marquee collaboration exemplifies our commitment to the country and our viewers, as we create new formats that empower entrepreneurs, innovators and creators in expanding their horizons through our service. By tracing the journey of some of the most innovative minds in India, our aim with Mission Start Ab is not only to highlight grassroots innovations taking place across the country but also help fuel the dreams of many young Indians.”
“Supporting and nurturing entrepreneurs has been one of Amazon’s focus areas in India. Over the years we have taken a number of initiatives to propel India’s start-up ecosystem. Today, we are excited to announce this Amazon Original show on Prime Video, in association with the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India,” said Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President – Public Policy at Amazon India. “We believe this show will inspire many individuals to choose the path of entrepreneurship and contribute in advancing the government’s ‘Start-up India’ initiative.”
Alia Bhatt, who dons multiple hats – that of a popular actor, a successful entrepreneur, and an investor too, was also present at the event to talk about her journey as an entrepreneur. She said, "While there are many great ideas and ambitious young founders around us, it takes a special kind of determination to turn that idea into reality, build the right team, find the right mentors, raise funding, and create something out of nothing. I applaud both, the Office of the PSA, Government of India, and Prime Video India for taking the initiative to enable and empower entrepreneurs through Mission Start Ab, which I believe can have a far-reaching impact on the country’s growing start-up ecosystem.”
Manoj Pahwa warns against the perils of bad polish jobs in Sirca Paints ad
These humorous slice-of-life situations but also highlight the unique selling points of Sirca's PU Polish range
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 1:02 PM | 2 min read
Sirca Paints, the esteemed Italian wood coatings and wall textures brand, presented a comedy bonanza with their latest TV commercials created by DigiStreet Media, featuring the talented actor, Manoj Pahwa. Titled "Sirca Hai to Shaan Hai," these ads not only showcase humorous slice-of-life situations but also highlight the unique selling points of Sirca's PU Polish range. Accompanied by captivating music tracks that leave a lasting impression, these commercials offer a complete entertainment package.
Apoorv Agarwal, Joint Managing Director of Sirca Paints, expressed his excitement for the campaign, emphasizing its significance in supporting channel partners and reaching a wider audience. He further stated, "We aimed to deliver our message with humor, and the team successfully achieved the envisioned output. The positive responses received from key stakeholders are a testament to the campaign's effectiveness." Mr. Agarwal also praised Manoj Pahwa's exceptional talent and the unique charm that he brought to the commercials.
“Working on this project has been an absolute joy ride. We are thrilled with the launch of these two TV ads as they promise viewers a delightful experience in a combination of humorous situations & clever messaging. Breaking away from the conventional approach of diving straight into a selling spree, the idea was to create a funny twist in the ads to engage audiences, bringing laughter and entertainment while capturing the essence of Sirca's PU Polish range. From nitty gritties to major elements, all components were well thought out and were seamlessly incorporated with on-point art direction. We hope that the ad films get their share of love from the market,” said Mr. Darpan Sharma, CEO and Strategist of DigiStreet.
To amplify the reach of the campaign, Sirca Paints has partnered with over 100 influencers and implemented various other marketing initiatives. Additionally, the commercials are being aired nationally on major TV channels, targeting audiences across different languages and regions. With a perfect blend of humor and relatable scenarios, these ads extend the brand's communication strategy, focusing on enhancing customers' décor and autographing the living standards with premium Italian wood coatings and wall textures.
IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40 celebrates future faces of the industry
Here we feature top marketing leaders who were part of the terrific list
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 12:38 PM | 2 min read
IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40, 2023, honoured the best marketing professionals at an event in Mumbai. The glittering evening saw eminent leaders, and industry experts gather to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the future faces of the marketing industry.
The inaugural edition of the list recognized leaders who are under 40 years of age and have demonstrated exceptional skills, innovation, and leadership in the marketing field. It put the spotlight on individuals who have made a significant impact with their groundbreaking work, shaping the industry’s landscape.
The list saw a healthy representation of both men and women achievers from across sectors.
Anushree Tainwala
Executive Director, Marketing, Samsonite South Asia
Anushree Tainwala has been associated with Samsonite South Asia since 2012, and manages a plethora of brands under the Samsonite portfolio. Starting with investment banking at Merrill Lynch in London, she has had a remarkably global and diverse set of experiences. She went on to work with Samsonite in Hong Kong, and later moved to India to head Samsonite’s retail division. She has been instrumental in getting the company to focus on sustainable growth, and has been working on the launch of new brands in India that have been globally acquired by Samsonite. Under her guidance, the women travel category was recognised, and the Parisian travel brand Lipault was brought to Indian shores.
Arnav Sharma
Head - Global Brand Marketing, Tech Mahindra
An accomplished brand strategist, Arnav Sharma joined Tech Mahindra as the Global Head Brand Marketing in 2020. Since then, he has been leading the successful launch of several strategic multi-million dollar global partnerships, including Mahindra Racing, Wall Street Journal, WEF, FIDE Chess Olympiad, and Jacksonville Jaguars. Under his leadership, Tech Mahindra’s brand value has risen by 15% to US$3.5 billion, making it one of the fastest-growing brands in the Brand Finance IT Services 25 2023 ranking. Since his association with Tech Mahindra, its brand value saw an increase by approximately 66%. Sharma was selected for Mahindra Accelerated Leadership Track in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University - Tepper School.
