Croma's Dussehra commercial for the southern market highlights togetherness and love

As India welcomes the highly awaited festive season, Croma from the Tata Group releases its Dussehra DVC (Digital Video Commercial). Conceptualised and executed by SoCheers, the video is a part of the brand's Festival of Dreams campaign.

The one-minute commercial primarily focuses on the southern market therefore, the ad essentially aired in south India and has been further adapted from Telugu to Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada for regional audiences. Released last week, the video went live across digital & social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

The emotional and lovable video portrays the importance and overwhelming feeling of togetherness in a family at festivals. Opening with an elderly man reminiscing about the past Dussehra celebrations and longing to have that perfect family picture with each and every one present, the man wishes to have one this year. Seeing the entire family, finally together, the protagonist eagerly waits to capture it for life. Adding the cherry on the cake, the ad beautifully integrates Croma’s products and furthers its philosophy of bringing happiness at home during such special occasions.

Commenting on the campaign, Shibashish Roy, Chief Business Officer E-commerce and Marketing, Croma said, "With the Festival of Dreams, our intention is to fulfil gadget dreams of our consumers and we have curated great products and exciting offers for them. In India, our festivals hold a special place in our hearts. Therefore, this Dussehra we wanted to create a relatable film which celebrates creating memories with our loved ones."

Jitendra Hirawat, Director, SoCheers Films said, “The festive season is all about relatability and celebrating it all together with your loved ones. And, that is exactly what we have touched upon in our new commercial. With this campaign, we have been able to bring up the right tone of all kinds of sentiments that engages the audience and conveys the message beautifully.”

Very recently, in a multi-agency pitch, SoCheers bagged the digital mandate for Croma. As per which, the agency will be offering an end-to-end digital media services including social media management, web films and creative services. Apart from this, the agency also conceptualised and executed a topical campaign to announce the pre-sale of the Apple iPhone 14. Along with other activities, Croma’s #BreakfastWithApple offering was leveraged and a basket of 14 apples was sent to a bunch of influencers, creating suspense amongst them, to promote early bookings of iPhone 14.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajni Daswani, Director - Digital Marketing, SoCheers said, “We are thrilled to add such a prestigious brand to our roster of clients and we look forward to enhancing their digital journey with more clutter-breaking campaigns. Since its inception, Croma has been synonymous with all electronic needs of the consumers. Therefore, it will be our endeavour to further the brand’s decade-old legacy with our expertise. And, these two campaigns, #BreakfastWithApple and #Dussehra, indeed, showcase our commitment towards taking ahead the brand’s goals in the desired direction.”

