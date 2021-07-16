Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav signs deal with RISE Worldwide

30-year-old Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, has reportedly signed an exclusive deal with RISE Worldwide, a Reliance Industries-owned sports management company.

On this association, Yadav said, “I feel privileged to be amongst the elite company of Rohit, JasprRISEit and Hardik managed by Rise Worldwide. I am excited and looking forward to fostering my career further with the guidance from RISE management.”

RISE Worldwide also has contracts with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan.

As a part of the agreement, Yadav will work with RISE Worldwide on strategic career management, providing resources and expertise to generate value in all facets and stages of career, except for his individual playing contracts. Apart from these, the company will also look into recurring revenue streams via endorsements, appearances, and licensing.

According to media reports, Nikhil Bardia, Head of Sponsorship Sales and Talent, RISE Worldwide, said, “We are delighted to welcome Suryakumar on-board. He has been a proven talent with his stellar performances at the domestic circuit with a rightful place in Indian senior national team. There is a lot of excitement about his cricketing journey and the maturity he brings both on and off-field amongst the cricket fans and brands. We see an exciting journey ahead for him, and we are happy to be playing a part in shaping it.”

Yadav plays for Mumbai Indians, which is also owned by Reliance Industries.

