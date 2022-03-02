Cricketer Mithali Raj is Usha International’s brand ambassador

The association with the cricketer resonates perfectly with Usha’s ‘play’ ethos, which is aimed at promoting an active and healthy lifestyle amongst audiences, the company said

Usha International today announced cricketer Mithali Raj as its brand ambassador across all product categories.

“With a career spanning over two decades, Raj is the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket and the recipient of several coveted awards, including the Wisden Leading Woman Cricketer in the World (2017), Arjuna Award (2003), the Padma Shri (2015) and the Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna (2021). This association by the brand resonates perfectly with Usha’s ‘play’ ethos, which is aimed at promoting an active and healthy lifestyle amongst audiences,” the company said.

“Having Mithali Raj onboard is our salute to the millions of Indian women who actively challenge the status quo with their new thinking and determination, and don multiple hats. Mithali’s determination to stay the path is inspirational to all the women out there who are following their dreams and breaking conventional stereotypes to shatter the glass ceiling. At Usha, we celebrate the resilient spirit women embrace to play pivotal roles in nurturing future women achievers across domains – sports stadiums and boardrooms alike,” said Komal Mehra, Head, Sports Initiatives and Associations, Usha International.

Commenting on her association with Usha International, Mithali Raj said, “Usha is a familiar household name that I grew up with – sewing machine, fans, and yes, kitchen appliances – it’s a brand that delivers on its promise. It’s a brand whose values I admire and identify with as they really are walking the talk. I discovered Usha Play, which is an integral part of Usha, and how it provides inclusive platforms supporting the youth, especially girls, at the grassroots level, teaching them valuable lessons on the sports field, breaking gender barriers as they played together. The work they do is commendable and rare and representing such a brand makes me proud.”

