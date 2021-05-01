Cornitos brings the 'crunch' back with new IPL campaign

Cornitos has launched its new campaign ‘Crunch ka Superhero’, which talks about the new economical range introduced by the brand and features Delhi Capitals, the IPL team for the tournament.

The campaign video focuses on the aspect of crunch being the hero. It showcases the superheroes of the Delhi Capitals team having a discussion at length about how they can improvise their game and during that discussion they hear the crunch of Cornitos Nacho Crisps that are now available at an economical price of INR 10. The players are having fun and enjoying the varied flavours of nachos - Cheese & Herbs, Sweet Nacho Crisps Chili, Tikka Masala Nacho Crisps, and Tomato Mexicana Nacho Crisps.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Vikram Agarwal, Managing Director, Cornitos said, “We are excited to launch the CRUNCH KA SUPERHERO campaign with Delhi Capitals for our Economical Range. The IPL season allows us to reach Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with an economical range of products. The campaign will also be promoted on our social media platforms.”

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Chintan Shah, Director - Content Management, Sportz Interactive said, “Delhi capital is a young team led by a dynamic leader and they are known to enjoy their cricket on the field. Through the campaign, we wanted to weave in this team persona with the brand narrative of 'Crunch ka Superhero'. It’s a film which will have mass appeal and shows the playful side of four Delhi Capital’s players and also brings out brand messaging in the process ”

