ConfirmTkt becomes the Official Licensee of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
ConfirmTkt has also rolled out a campaign “Journey to the World Cup” to engage with cricket fans
ConfirmTkt, a train ticket booking platform, has announced that it has become an official licensee of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This exciting collaboration formed by the media agency Wavemaker India, allows ConfirmTkt to build trust and unite travellers with a passion for cricket across India.
To celebrate this partnership and engage with cricket enthusiasts, ConfirmTkt will host in-app contests celebrating the journey to the World Cup, highlighting its status as the "Official Licensee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023". These journeys will be celebrated and covered on various social media channels, including Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook, as well as their esteemed partners' social media channels.
As part of these engaging activities, ConfirmTkt has also rolled out a campaign “Journey to the World Cup“ to engage with cricket fans and its user base. Under this campaign, ConfirmTkt will be hosting two thrilling contests offering the winners the opportunity to join popular influencers like Jordindian, Danish Sait, the Bharat Army and more, on the most exciting train journey to the World Cup. The Train your CricBrain contest provides an opportunity for avid cricket lovers to test their knowledge on Confirmtkt; the train booking app.
ConfirmTkt's focus during the celebrations will be on creating memorable moments with cricket fans while celebrating matches, and engaging with the audience. Dinesh Kumar Kotha & Sripad Vaidya, Co-founders, ConfirmTkt expressed their excitement about the association saying, "In India, cricket isn't just a sport; it is a deeply ingrained part of our culture. We are thrilled to be the Official Licensee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, and we're committed to creating unforgettable experiences for cricket fans. This partnership allows us to celebrate India’s spirit for the World Cup and bring fans closer to their cricketing legends. We look forward to sharing the journey to the World Cup with crores of cricket enthusiasts across India."
We want to increase ad spend by 50% in the next FY: Anupam Katheriya, Cholayil
Katheriya, CEO, Cholayil, talks about expanding iconic brands like Medimix and Cuticura into other categories
By Simran Sabherwal | Oct 11, 2023 2:31 PM | 10 min read
The legendary Tamil film director K Balachandar has been quoted saying that his 1970 blockbuster film Apoorva Raagangal, introduced two superstars - Rajinikanth and Medimix. In the film, the character Ranjani (played by actor Jayasudha) plays a Medimix soap salesgirl.
The brand recently completed 50 years and is today the world’s largest-selling Ayurvedic soap. Starting in 1969 with its flagship brand Medimix, Cholayil Pvt Ltd (CPL) portfolio includes brands like Cuticura, Krishna Thulasi amongst others.
In conversation with Simran Sabherwal, Anupam Katheriya, CEO, Cholayil, tells us how the brand built on the back of an Ayurvedic heritage has transformed into a contemporary brand with an Ayurvedic heritage
Excerpts:
It’s been over six months since you took over as the CEO. How has the journey been?
It’s been an exciting journey. CPL is a great organisation with strong brands, good business practices and highly energetic talent. Medimix is not only popular in India but also gets sold to 30+ countries. During the last seven months, I have had the opportunity to travel across the country and export markets to meet our teams in field, factories and offices. I have also met our business associates where we have found common grounds to scale up our business. We have worked together to strengthen our brand positioning, streamlined operations, identified innovation opportunities and growth streams. I met consumers and it excites me to see the power of the brand and the consumers’ love for it.
Your appointment mandate states that the direction for you is to drive the company to over Rs 1,000 crore in revenue in the next 4-5 years. What are the top three things on your agenda to drive this growth?
We have prepared our roadmap for growth which has been approved by the board. Our 1K plan has identified key areas of growth and investments for our business in the next four to five years.
We have implemented a 4S strategy to drive growth agenda:
i. Simplify – We are reviewing our processes, our ways of working to see how we can simplify, become more efficient. Simplification would give us space to manage additional work as we scale up our operations.
ii. Strengthen – We will be strengthening our core brands, markets and teams to get competitive edge. We have plans to increase our investment to further strengthen our position in the market and expand our product range to premium and new categories.
iii. Synergize – We are working on creating synergy within the organization, structure and planning process. Our endevour is to find out solutions to upcoming challenges and get things done first time right via proactive planning, coordination and cooperation. Within the portfolio of brands, we are looking to create synergy between the brands and the portfolio. The changes will reflect soon in the product portfolio and communication. We are also bringing synergy in how we connect with consumers.
iv. Scale up – We are building our capability, talent and process to realise our 1K dream. Towards this we are investing in technology, people, process and AI led decision making
In the immediate future, we would be investing in 3 Ps:
i. Product Portfolio: We would be increasing our spends on brands significantly over next few years to accelerate consumer awareness and brand preference. We are looking to increase our ad spends by 50% in the next FY.
ii. People: We are investing in upskilling our talent via PATHSHALA initiative. In spaces where we have talent crunch in identified growth areas, we are looking for building teams in near future.
iii. Processes: We are increasing our capex in production capacities where we have just acquired land near our Haridwar factory to augment our existing production capacities and support our growth ambition for next five years. We are also investing in IT where we are digitising and bringing in AI in our decision making process, especially in sales and marketing functions.
Could you tell us what’s been the growth over the last one year?
We are not a listed company and hence we do not declare our performance numbers. However, our growth rate for last few years have been in high double digit and we are growing faster than the FMCG industry overall. We have witnessed substantial increase in household penetration and our product extensions have been well received. Our campaigns have performed well leading to increase in brand trust scores and consumer offtakes.
Which are your largest markets? Which regions are seen as the growth drivers?
Medimix is a household name with significant share in our core markets like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and UP. We have identified emerging markets – in the eastern and northern part of India. We have seen well balanced growth coming from our core markets and emerging markets. In markets where we have good penetration, we are looking at increase share of consumer basket with range expansion and premiumisation. In emerging markets, we are focusing on increasing penetration where Medimix will be the face of the company.
Medimix is the legacy brand in the portfolio and the brand on-boarded Katrina Kaif as your brand ambassador. How has this partnership helped build brand salience, particularly in your target key markets?
To lift up the brand persona we roped in a popular Bollywood face 'Katrina Kaif' as our brand ambassador last year. We wanted to reach out to a new set of consumers, and Katrina is an apt fit for our campaign as she connects with this audience. We launched a 360-degree campaign with an active presence on TV, capturing print activations, Outdoor support and surround Digital extension to communicate the superiority of our product vs. other options available in the market. Our new campaign communication emphasized presence of uniqueness 18 herbs in Medimix addressing skin conditions thus empowering you to go all out with the thought of '#SkinFit Raho, Manmarziyaan Karo with Medimix'.
We've conducted multiple consumer connects to ascertain the impact achieved. In conclusion, the brand imagery has lifted and Ayurvedic credentials have strengthened. Medimix scored very high on consumer trust. Our brand positioning of 'get #SkinFit with fast-acting Ayurveda' has resonated well with our consumers. We've seen a significant jump in 'new to brand' consumers which has resulted in an increase in Household penetration, the Household penetration in core market has moved up by 5% in the last 2 years. Consumers have loved our product and we continue to see high repeat rates proving the same. Medimix has been one of the fastest-growing brands in terms of Household growth and is visible across channels and markets. This partnership helped increase the brand consideration and is fuelling our growth.
Medimix has over the years expanded with brand extensions/ variants. How has this worked out?
Medimix stood for one product which is the classic soap with which we entered households. The brand has evolved and contemporized its packaging and products, in tune with the consumer preferences and trends. Medimix has successfully pivoted from mass market classic soap to Value added soap like Glycerine. In addition, the brand has successfully moved to Body wash category where consumers have appreciated the efficacy of our products. A large part of our Bodywash gets exported where consumers have shown high loyalty for our products. Our Medimix facewash has been loved by consumers and has received very high consumer satisfaction scores. Like all our products, Medimix facewash is highly efficacious. Our anti pimple face wash provides visible reduction in pimple in three days. While we do not publish our internal sales numbers, over a period of time the contribution of value added portfolio of products has increased both in domestic and exports market.
While Medimix is the Masterbrand. You have other brands too in the portfolio – Let’s start with Cuticura and Krishna thulasi. How have they performed?
We have a well balance portfolio of brands. While on one side Medimix has significant “Do Good” mother brand equity, Cuticura has good “Feel good” indulgence equity. Cuticura was launched in 1865 in UK and over the years has build strong equity in personal care space. We acquired Cuticura in 2001 and moved brand Cuticura beyond Talc and it is now present in Deo and Soap formats. In fact, our non-talc portfolio will soon become bigger than the talc portfolio. We have contemporarised our product.
Krishna Thulasi products are based on the healing properties of Tulsi (Holy Basil) and are designed to promote overall well-being and health. Krishna Thulasi is a testament to Cholayil's commitment to traditional Ayurvedic wisdom combined with modern wellness practices. With these three brands = Medimix, Cuticura and Krishna Thulasi we have a complete mass range.
Experience is a big part of the brand play now. With Sadayush, how are you planning to take the Ayurveda experience to your consumers?
Sadayush is our Aurvedic wellness center (Panchakarma treatments) which offers a holistic approach to health and well-being with the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda. Our Ayurvedic vertical is divided into three distinct segments: Treatment, Wellness, and Beauty. Sadayush Ayurvedic Treatments encompass a realm of wellness that is deeply rooted in the age-old wisdom of authentic Kerala Ayurveda. We recently revamped and relaunched our centre and have added new offerings. Our aspiration is to scale up this model because this provides consumers’ an opportunity to experience the Ayurvedic benefit.
Coming to Sadhev – your premium D2C offering, can you tell us about it?
Sadhev is our D2C business arm and a premium luxury beauty brand offering. Products from Sadhev are infused with insights from traditional Ayurveda, delicately blended with pure ingredients, sourced responsibly and carefully from Sadhev’s own 80 acre sustainably grown organic sanctuary- Sadhevana in South India. This completes our entire portfolio. Sadhev has completed four years. We have grown rapidly and already made 6X our first year number. We have seen a 40% repeat rate in certain categories. We are looking at expanding this portfolio in future.
A lot of new brands – particularly in the D2c space and also major FMCG brands – have entered the Ayurveda beauty space in the last five to 10 years. What differentiates your proposition?
In a dynamic market, it's essential to evolve and adapt. While we've witnessed a surge of new entrants, Medimix's strength lies in its heritage and authenticity. We've been at the forefront of Ayurvedic skincare for over half a century, and our formulations are steeped in traditional wisdom brought into a contemporary format.
What sets Medimix apart is our unwavering commitment to purity and efficacy. Our products are rooted in genuine Ayurvedic principles, and we source the finest natural ingredients for our formulations. Many of our products, ingredients and actives are backward integrated, cultivated and procured from our own farm thereby ensuring our products have high efficacy. This, combined with our stringent quality standards, gives us a distinct edge in the market.
What is the growth that you see in the next 12 to 18 months?
Some of our summer-dependent product lines, including our COOL TALC and DEO ranges, have experienced a downturn in performance this year because of a late summer and unseasonal rains, consistent with industry trends. We anticipate that this factor may temporarily impact our growth this year, in contrast to the sustained high double-digit growth we've been experiencing. However, we are confident that with the interventions planned we will be back to our growth trajectory in the 2nd half of the year. This growth will be led by all part of business both in International and domestic markets. Medimix and Cuticura would be power brands would lead this growth trajectory.
New launches that we are likely to see?
To strengthen our business, we would be re-launching some of our products in H2. This includes Medimix body wash range and Cuticura range in domestic market. We would also be relaunching Medimix soaps in Middle East markets. As per of 1K strategy we have identified new consumer spaces where our brand will get extended. Our development work has already started and we plan to launch some of these products next year.
‘Tier 2 and 3 consumers are significant in digital banking space’
Kotak Mahindra Bank's Srikrishna Moorthy spoke about how Bharat has adapted to digital banking in a fireside chat with Mobavenue's Ishank Joshi at the Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 2:06 PM | 2 min read
MakeMyTrip Homestay beckons cricket fans in new campaign for World Cup
The 'Tested by Fans' is a 3-film series for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup that will run digitally with extensions on print, outdoor and surround platform
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 1:17 PM | 2 min read
MakeMyTrip Homestay launches its latest campaign “Tested by Fans” with a series of 3 films. The high-decibel campaign will run digitally. Plus, extensions will be seen on print, outdoor and surround platform.
"India is set to host the biggest game of the season; hotels and guesthouses will be out of inventories and price surges will be at their peak. Building consideration for Homestays and Villas as shared space is an unlock strategy to move forward. Consumers are seeking the best stay options which add to their game season experience. Touching the inertia, providing a solution, and driving the connection with the never-seen-before group in advertising - super fans of the world are core to the campaign," said the brand.
Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Business Officer -Corporate, MakeMyTrip, said, “The fever pitch around cricket gave us an optimal opportunity to showcase the meticulous quality check mechanisms MakeMyTrip has put in place for our alternate accommodations category. We always approach business from a problem-solving mindset, and who better to communicate this than genuine globetrotters such as our cricket superfans, who share the same passion for travel as they do for the game.”
"We started by asking ourselves a simple set of questions: If fans from all across the world are pouring in for the cricket season, will they find a stay they like? What's the type of expectations that they'll have? How will MakeMyTrip Homestays and Villas make their off-field experience richer? This consumer-out approach helped us develop Tested by Fans. Collaborating with the best talent on the agency and the client side also worked in the campaign's favour. Our big AHA moment happened when the superfans told us that this is the first time they're being brought together on such a big scale." says Ankit Pathak, Creative Lead at Enormous Brands.
‘Brand building or storytelling has to go hand in hand with performance marketing’
At the Pitch BFSI Summit 2023, leading marketers of the industry discussed how the narrative of the BFSI sector can be transformed
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 1:00 PM | 3 min read
Performance-driven advertising and brand storytelling are two kinds of requests received by agencies when it comes to BFSI sectors. Typically, when there is a lead generation-led campaign, the KPIs of branding are not called out or often forgivable to not achieve. On the other hand, a loud rally campaign is expected to deliver leads.
Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India, who moderated a women-led panel on ‘Impactful Brand Building for Financials and Innovative Solutions’ at the Pitch BFSI Summit 2023, set the context of the discussion and raised a question as to why this dichotomy exists in some sectors, especially BFSI.
Amrutha Nair, Head - Entertainment Ad Sales and Strategy, Disney Star, Sujatha V Kumar, Head of Marketing- India & South Asia, Visa, Geetanjali Sachwani, VP and Head-Marketing, Franklin Templeton, Darshana Shah, Head- Marketing and Customer Experience, ABFRL, and Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President - Head of Marketing, Partnerships & Loyalty, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the panellists on the discussion.
Kumar kickstarted the discussion by saying, “The scenario is not an ‘either or’ but ‘and’ case. This is because I don't think as a brand we can afford to say you must only do brand building/storytelling or only performance marketing.”
“To decide which one to do more actually depends on the objective of the campaign,” she added.
Sachwani believes the first era of marketing was all about logic and reasoning. The second era was all about emotions. The third was totally about data and analytics. Marketing 4.0 was about customer engagement, performance marketing, cost per view. Now, we are entering into the fifth era where senses and sensibilities using artificial intelligence and machine learning are coming together to help brands with strategies.
Speaking about making communication in the BFSI sector more entertaining, Shah shared, “When it comes to BFSI, it is seen as a serious category because it involves monetary transactions. So over the years, the communication has been emotional or fear-based. Consumers should not look at us as too fun and quirky since we are handling their hard-earned money.”
Another stereotype that exists in the BFSI sector is that it is perceived as a ‘men vs women’ field. The Kotak Mahindra Bank executive elaborated, “When I spoke to women to understand what are their expectations from banking, we realised they want to be spoken to differently. They want to be spoken to about needs and not just products.”
Iyer then shed the spotlight on the fact that the content consumers see also shapes them and it has been the ‘saas-bahu’ content since ages now on linear TV. It is the best way to redefine the way women see the BFSI sector and can also be leveraged to reach the right audience.
Responding to this, Nair shared as a content-generating company, they are blamed the most for making content more for women. “Over the last 10 years, if you actually look at it, every little piece of our content and its characters inspires a large audience who exist beyond our world."
She added, "Most of the characters have a huge social media presence and the audience follows them because fundamentally they are aspirational for the consumer. Definitely, there is a cohort that believes this sort of content is regressive but a large part of the world out there believes otherwise too.”
Banking on positive consumer sentiment: BFSI optimistic on doubling festive AdEx
Some categories within the sector, however, may spend more in the quarter that follows the festive season
By Sonam Saini | Oct 11, 2023 8:47 AM | 5 min read
The BFSI sector is expecting a surge in demand for loan during the festive season and is looking at increasing its ad spends to cash in on the celebration spirit. Industry leaders say they are hopeful of witnessing a good growth in the number of applications for auto loan, home loan, credit card and health insurance during October, November and December due to positive consumer sentiment this year. However, though most of the BFSI players are planning to double their advertising budget this time compared to the previous year, there are some who are not investing too heavily on marketing during the festivals as they plan to save the money for the fourth quarter.
According to Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, BOB Financial, they witness incremental growth every year during the October-December quarter, and they anticipate an increase in consumer spending as well as new enrolments for cards this year too. “There remains a surge in customer demand for credit during the festive season,” said Singh.
Singh shared that the company is fully geared up for the launch of #FestiveShoppingRewards on all Bank of Baroda credit card variants under the theme ‘Reimagine Festivities’. They would kickstart festive offerings with the start of Navratri.
The festive season does not just see the demand for credit go up, but there is an increase in applications for health and motor insurance too during this time of the year.
Aabhinna Suresh Khare, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, BajajCapital Ltd, shared that among insurance products, health insurance and motor insurance reign supreme during festivals. According to Khare, the demand for mutual funds and SIPs too sees a hike.
“Overall, the festive season presents an opportune moment to secure insurance coverage. A plethora of attractive products and services are on offer, with financial institutions extending special discounts and promotions to entice new customers,” said Khare.
The company launched #BlessMeGanesha campaign during Ganesh Chaturthi. “Our goal for this festive season is not only to provide financial solutions but also to create memorable experiences and deepen the connection with our customers,” said Khare.
Though all major sectors spend heavily on advertising during the festive season, within the BFSI sector, some categories spend more in the quarter that follows the festive season.
Explaining the trend, Samir Sethi, Head of Brand Marketing, Policybazaar.com, said that the festive season has varying impacts on the BFSI sector. In the banking sector, for instance, the demand for loans surges as many individuals purchase items and undertake home renovations. Conversely, in the insurance category, the festive season doesn't result in significant changes. Instead, the insurance industry experiences its peak season after the festive period, particularly during the fourth quarter of the financial year.
“As the festive season approaches, there is a noticeable increase in car sales though, leading to a surge in the demand for motor insurance. Consequently, we see a significant uptick in the requests for motor insurance policies. During the festive period, there is an upswing in demand for various categories, such as electronics. However, in the insurance sector, this period doesn't significantly affect us, so we don't run specific campaigns targeting festivals. Nevertheless, we do roll out multiple campaigns throughout the year, and some of them may coincide with the festive season,” said Sethi.
According to the TAM AdEx report on BFSI sector across media for H1, the advertising volume of the sector grew on TV, radio and digital, but declined in the print medium. The report indicated that ad impressions on digital saw 91% rise during Jan-Jun '23 over Jan-Jun’22. The increase was 32% for radio and 4% for TV. The ad space of the BFSI sector decreased by 7% in print.
Speaking on media mix, Singh shared that BOB Financial has a good mix of customer segments belonging to Tier I, II and III. So, understanding their needs and preferred form of media channels, the company will reach out to them through relevant media promotions. “For the easy discovery of our offers, we shall have a dedicated offers page with regular promotion of top offers on our social media and other digital channels,” said Singh. Without disclosing the figure, Singh shared that the company’s promotion budget has surely increased from last year and it will be visible through their multi-channel promotional activities.
According to the TAM report, in the BFSI sector, life insurance is the leading category on TV and radio whereas mutual funds is the top category on digital.
Khare highlighted that in recent times, Bajaj Capital has observed a significant growth in audiences on online platforms and the changing preferences of their clientele. “This observation led us to recalibrate our marketing approach, placing a heightened emphasis on digital avenues,” said Khare.
He further added, “Our promotional efforts are primarily digital-focused, accentuating areas like social media engagement, search engine outreach, content-driven marketing, and targeted online advertising. As we approach the festive season, we've fine-tuned our online approach. By harnessing the insights from data analytics, we aim to grasp our clients' needs and inclinations better, ensuring our content is both tailored and pertinent.”
Khare also mentioned that Baja Capital has doubled its advertising budget compared to the previous year.
“This increase in our ad spend signifies our confidence in the opportunities this festive season presents. This impressive surge in our budget allocation underscores our dedication to maximizing the potential of this festive season and driving significant expansion within our business. We firmly believe that this increased investment in advertising will not only elevate our brand presence but also lead to an exceptional uptick in customer engagement and sales.”
For Policybazaar.com, the media strategy primarily involves a blend of television and digital platforms, an approach that has remained consistent in recent years and is expected to continue in the foreseeable future.
Industry gears up for 7th BW Hotelier Indian Hospitality Summit & Awards-2023
The two-day summit is set to take place on October 20 and October 21 at Pullman, Aerocity New Delhi, with the theme 'Embracing The Future'
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 4:52 PM | 7 min read
The stage is all set for the most prestigious event in the hospitality industry as the 7th edition BW HOTELIER Indian Hospitality Summit and Awards (IHA-2023) gears up for its grandeur on October 20 and October 21 at Pullman, Aerocity New Delhi. With the theme, Embracing The Future, the two-day summit promises to be an unparalleled gathering of industry luminaries and veterans, intellectuals, celebrities, hotel operators, owners, hospitality professionals, experts, advisors, consultants, industry association leaders and government dignitaries. It promises insightful discussions and exchanges, making it a must-attend event for all those passionate about the hospitality industry.
The two-day summit will be inaugurated by Chief Guest Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India. It will be followed by a Vote of Thanks to the Chief Guest by industry veteran KB Kachru, Chairman Emeritus & Principal Advisor, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group. Thereafter, enlightening sessions, discussions and interactions will begin.
In the Global Leadership Session, The Indian Hotels Co Ltd MD & CEO Puneet Chhatwal will talk about IHCL/ Taj Hotels’ vision for aggressive growth and unparalleled success, setting the tone for the event. A captivating Leadership Interaction between industry icons Rajeev Kaul, Former President, Leela Hotels and Ajay K Bakaya, Executive Director, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts then will explore the past, present and India’s future, weaving a narrative toward the nation’s Centenary Year in 2047. The Aviation Session, thereafter, will aim to a picture of Skybound Futures, emphasising the synergy between aviation, travel, tourism and hospitality with CAPA India head Kapil Kaul in conversation with Mohammad Sarhan, VP - India and Nepal, Emirates. The Diversity and Inclusion session will take centre stage and highlight the importance of inclusive leadership in navigating succession, identity and diversity challenges in the Indian hospitality sector. In discussion will be Founder, RLA and Consultant with IHCL for Diversity & Inclusion Rakhee Lalvani, Dr Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson & MD, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group and Keshav Suri, Executive Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group.
Post-lunch, there will be another Leadership Interaction where Dr Binod Chaudhary, Chairman, Chaudhary Group & CG Corp Global, will be seen in conversation with HVS Anarock South Asia President Mandeep Lamba. However, the key moment of the day will be the unmissable Global Thinker’s Keynote Address which will reflect on India’s journey over the past decade and providing glimpses into the emerging era as the nation approaches its centenary. It will be given by Dipak C Jain, the former Dean at Kelloggs School of Management, Northwestern University, Illinois, USA who is currently serving as the Co-Chair of the Academic Council at the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) Social Security and Aging Finance Institute. Dean Jain is making a special trip from Chicago to be a part of the BWH IHA-2023. The topic will be India at 100: Reflections on the Last Decade and Glimpses into an Emerging Era. This promises to be an insightful and thought-provoking session that you won’t want to miss.
Next up will be a conversation between Rajeev Menon, President - Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International and Mandeep Lamba to delve into Marriott’s vision in India. The Leadership Interaction thereafter will witness Farhat Jamal, Chairman, Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Committee, IMC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, trying to get views of hospitality leaders and their vision for strategic expansion with Ranju Alex, Area VP – South Asia, Marriott International and Puneet Dhawan, Sr VP Operations, India & South Asia, Accor. While Owner’s Perspectives session will reveal strategies for innovation and success in hospitality assets with Chalet Hotels’ CEO & MD Sanjay Sethi; Managing Director and CEO of CG Corp Global and CG Hospitality Holdings Rahul Chaudhary; Panchshil Realty President – Hospitality Ranjit Batra; GRT Hotels & Resorts’ COO Vikram Cotah; InterGlobe President & CEO JB Singh and Triton Hotels & Resorts’ CMD Ratan Kant Sharma in conversation with one another. The IT & Tech View session will comprise GHTP Founder Harish Chandra; Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels’ COO Phil Logan; Vikramjit Singh, President, Lemon Tree Hotels; Amandeep S Sarna, Chief Information Officer, ITC Hotels and Vivek Gangishetty, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, India and South East Asia, RMS Cloud wherein the panellists will aim to shed light on digital transformation within the Indian hospitality industry.
The Summit, on Day 2, will kick-start with the Guest of Honour address and then will roll on the sessions, delving into the industry’s historical roots with a Leadership Interaction between KB Kachru and Nakul Anand, Executive Director, ITC Limited and Chairman, FAITH. The first Leadership Interaction of the day will witness Rahul Pandit, Chief Executive Officer, Horizon Industrial Parks; Sudeep Jain, MD – South West Asia, Intercontinental Hotels; Samir MC, Managing Director, Fortune Park Hotels Ltd; Nikhil Sharma, Market Managing Director, Eurasia Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Navjit Ahluwalia, Sr VP & Country Head - India, Hilton talk about strategies for future-ready infrastructure amidst tourism resurgence. Consultant Insights’ session plans to echo the vision of an Indian Hospitality Renaissance, forging a sustainable path forward with Zubin Saxena, MD & Area Sr Vice President - South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group; Mandeep Lamba and Jaideep Dang in discussion.
The Owner’s Perspectives session will aim to catalyse a hospitality renaissance and transform India’s hospitality landscape and have in discussion Jaideep Dang, Ashish Jakhanwala, CMD & CEO, Samhi Hotels; Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, IHCL; Chander S Baljee, Chairman & MD, Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels and Suhail Kannampilly, Managing Director, The Fern Hotels & Resorts.
The Design Dialogues session with Reema Diwan, Vice President – Design & Technical Services, India & South Asia, Accor Hotels; Vandana Dhawan Saxena, Design Principal, Studio IV Designs; Klaus Kienzler, Studio Head India, Hyatt Design Services; Bobby Mukherji, , Chairman, Bobby Mukherji and Associates; Reza Kabul, President, ARK Reza Kabul Architects and Mohammed Rizwan Ali, Sr VP - Projects & Technical Services, The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) as panellists plan to illuminate innovative design revolutions, crafting sustainable hospitality spaces for tomorrow. The session on Hospitality Sustainability will include Niranjan Khatri, Founder, iSambhav and Nischal Bazaz, Area Engg Director- Delhi NCR & Director of Engg - Taj Palace, New Delhi, having a discussion on responsible hoteliering and how to achieve zero-carbon footprints in Indian hospitality.
The session on Hospitality Storytelling will explore the art of crafting PR & Corporate Marcomm excellence and creating memorable guest experiences with Rakhee Lalvani in conversation with Nidhi Verma, Director of Marketing & Communications India & South Asia, Accor; Sonakshi Yajurvedi, Manager Marketing & Communications, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group and Reema Singh, Director Communications - India, Hilton.
The summit will conclude on a note about Heritage Transformation where Aman Nath, Chairman, Neemrana Hotels; Maharaj Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur; Veer Vijay Singh, Founder, Trance Hotels and Randhir Vikram Singh, CMD, Castle Mandawa Hotels will share their endeavours in reclaiming heritage, transforming ruins into global treasures, preserving India’s rich cultural legacy for generations to come.
As a hallmark of this event, the second evening of the two-day summit will witness the prestigious recognition of excellence within the hospitality industry, a tradition that continues to shine brightly in the legacy of IHA-2023, with Chief Guest Shri Arif Mohd Khan, Governor of Kerala, awarding hoteliers from across the country in different categories including General Manager of the Year in Luxury, Upper Upscale, Upscale, Midscale and Economy/ Budget; head of Sales and Marketing; Head of Revenue Management; Head of Accommodation; Head of Culinary; Head of F&B; Head of HR; Head of PR/Marcomm; Head of Housekeeping; Head of Engineering; Head of Procurement and Head of Spa.
The evening will witness the announcement of the BW HOTELIER Hall of Fame Award 2023. The illustrious legacy of Mr Anil Madhok will be carried on this year too with the Legend and Legacy Award. A special Culinary Award will be bestowed this year, adding to the celebrations.
Amitabh Bachchan turns 81: A Shahenshah-sized brand journey
From BPL to Everest, how Amitabh Bachchan became the compelling voice that lent gravitas to brands
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 7:27 AM | 4 min read
The man who once thundered ‘Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain’ or left no stones unturned to project what an ideal ‘Angry Young Man’ should be like, celebrates his 81st birthday today. Amitabh Bachchan aka Big B has had an illustrious career in films that spans over 50 years.
Some like to rewatch him sitting back and introducing himself as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, some go back to watch his iconic monologue from Deewar. Even after his angry young man days were over, Bachchan remained an important part of the Bollywood industry acing his roles as an angry father like in Karan Johar’s Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, or a helpless father in Baghban.
While we can go on and on about Bachchan’s five-decade-long film journey, alongside was his journey with brands that kept its momentum. The time when he had a life-threatening accident on the sets of Coolie and left the entire nation praying for him, became a point of realisation for brands that, could even possibly be better than him to connect with consumers.
He made his advertising debut with consumer durables brand BPL (British Physical Laboratories), in the 1990s. Roping in Bachchan who hadn’t endorsed any other brand then, was a massive move for BPL. Reportedly, the company paid Bachchan around Rs 8 crores, to come on board for its campaign ‘Believe in the Best’. He was also featured in a series of print ads for the brand.
Thus began Bachchan’s journey in the brand world and adland. He went on to endorse a number of top brands over the years, namely Cadbury’s Dairy Milk, Pepsi, Dr. Fixit, Gujarat Tourism, Rin, Ghari Detergent, Reid & Taylor, upGrad, JustDial, ICICI Prudential Life, Flipkart, Mankind, Tata Sky, TVS Jupiter, Cycle Agarbatti, Navratna Oil, FirstCry, Tanishq and Kalyan Jewellers. And these are just a few of them!
According to Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2023, Bacchan today stands with USD 79 million dollars, as his brand value. After going through the number of brands he’s been associated with, this figure doesn’t surprise one much.
Everest Spices very recently brought a delight to its Bollywood-loving consumers’ eyes, where it featured fan favourites Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan alongside each other. The two ad films that the brand released collectively have garnered close to a 100 million views just on YouTube.
2023 was indeed a happening year for Bachchan, brand and endorsement-wise. For instance, he featured in a dozen films for Bikaji Foods International, the association that started in 2019.
Right before Valentine’s Day this year, a Kalyan Jewellers ad featuring Bachchan was released, where he played a jewellery salesman for the brand.
PhonePe also announced the launch of a celebrity voice feature on its SmartSpeakers in collaboration with Bachchan. The feature will allow PhonePe SmartSpeakers across India to validate customer payments in Bachchan’s voice.
Everything’s not perfect
Bachchan’s journey in the brand world has also seen a major share of ups and downs. Consider the very recent case of him featuring in a Flipkart ad, that irked retailers. Smartphone retailers called out the ad by Flipkart in which they allege misleads buyers into believing online platforms offer better deals this festive season.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also wrote to the actor condemning his decision to endorse the same.
However, this isn’t the first time that Bachchan landed in trouble for his endorsements. He has faced a backlash for endorsing Pepsi in the past. Media reports suggest that Bachchan stopped endorsing the brand when a little girl asked him why he would endorse something that her teacher has termed ‘poison’. He eventually dropped his lucrative Pepsi deal.
The actor also found himself in trouble when the Maggi controversy happened. Along with Nestle, the actors who endorsed the brand (Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Preity Zinta) were all dragged to court. However, he later even seeked dismissal of the complaint on the grounds that he had agreed to promote the noodles and variants under the brand name Maggi only from June 5, 2012 to September 5, 2013 when there was no complaint about its quality.
Now it is about perspective, as to how one interprets the backlashes that came along Bachchan’s way. Was it concerned consumers or was it the cult status that he had developed that eventually led to disappointing his fans somewhere down the lane, is a point to ponder upon.
